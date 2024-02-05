Iconic musician, actor and folklorist, Jimi Solanke, dies at 81

Iconic musician, actor and folklorist, Jimi Solanke, dies at 81

Monday, February 5, 2024 5:28 pm


 

Jimi Solanke

Jimi Solanke   

*President Tinubu mourns him

By Nehru Odeh           

Jimi Solanke, the iconic artist, who made a name for himself as a versatile dramatist, musician, actor, poet and folklorist in a career spanning the 50s to the present is dead. The multi-talented artiste who has been an active player on the Nigerian literary and entertainment scene died this morning after a brief illness. He was aged 81. He was sick for a month, and moved to his hometown, Ipara Remo in Ogun State where his condition deteriorated.

Solanke was regular on the Nigerian cultural scene and was known not just for his rich repertoire of folklore but also for his great storytelling skills, musical and theatrical performance. He was famous for acting in plays such as Wole Soyinka’s Kongi’s Harvest,  Sango and Shadow Parties.

Born in July 1942, he attended the University of Ibadan, where he obtained a diploma certificate in drama. After graduation, He relocated to the United States, where he created a drama group called The Africa Review, focusing on African culture. The drama group was known for the African clothing (especially Yoruba costume) that its members put on.

Solanke, who was described as a master storyteller by CNN, established himself in Los Angeles, California, where his storytelling career began.  He returned to Nigeria with three members of the African Review group in 1986  to work with the Nigerian Television Authority. His reputation earned him the lead role in most of Ola Balogun’s films.] He was part of the cast that made the film of Kongi’s Harvest by Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka.

He once spoke on his versatility as an artist in an interview in 2022.

“When you are a thespian, it means you are an actor, a singer, a dancer, you are everything that equals performance. When I stand before an audience and tell stories, I’m acting. Perhaps, that’s why a lot of people love me telling stories, because I act, innovate and mimic the sound of a chicken, that of a lion, and also give the tortoise a voice. It’s all part of thespianism, it’s all part of acting, it’s all part of playing a role.”

*President Tinubu Mourns Him

President Bola Tinubu today said he received the news of the passing of Solanke with a heavy heart .

In his words: “Baba Solanke was an actor, dramatist, folk singer, poet, and playwright. He was one of the finest of Nigeria’s creative artists and bastion of our cherished mores and cultural heritage.”

The President expressed his condolences to the Solanke family and all those who mourn this painful loss while praying for the peaceful repose of the beloved departed.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dax George Kelly, a Pro-Wike Commissioner for Works, Rivers State,newly coronated Chief Diagbani, Head of Diagbani group of Houses in Buguma, Asari-Toru local government area of Rivers State and Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory. 4 mins ago

    Despite Wike’s claim of peace returning to Rivers, he and Fubara continue to avoid each other
    Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, delivered the lecture titled: “Closing The Generational Gap between The Old and Young In Nigerian Politics” at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, on Saturday 2 hours ago

    Omotoso Advocates Bridging Generational Gap Between Old, Young Nigerians in Politics
    2023 AFCON official match ball. Credit. ghanaiantimes.com2 3 hours ago

    Nigeria vs South Africa: Beyond football
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu being shown some digital illustration during his visit to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation in Dalian, China, on Sunday, 4 February 2024. 6 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Visits China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
    Ernest Okonkwo 7 hours ago

    Ernest Okonkwo, one of the best football commentators from Africa
    Pastor Enoch Adeboye 9 hours ago

    Nigerian leaders seem unaware of the hardship in the country – Adeboye
    Richard Elesho receiving the star prize from Governor Yahaya Bello, right 11 hours ago

    The NEWS/ PMNEWS Correspondent Wins Essay Competition
    Silhouette of political thugs 13 hours ago

    Controversy trails PDP ward delegate election in Edo, thugs abduct 8 officials, as 9 aspirants reject result