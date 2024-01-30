Oyebanji orders security agencies to fish out killers of two Ekiti monarchs

*Condemns attack

*Dele Alake: “Killers of Ekiti Monarchs and Kidnappers of Primary School Pupils in Emure-Ekiti Must Face Justice”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has condemned Monday’s dastardly attack in Oke-Ako area in Ikole Local Government, which led to the gruesome killing of two traditional rulers; and ordered security agencies in the state to fish out the killers.

The two traditional rulers- the Onimojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola were killed in an ambush by armed men while returning from a meeting. The third traditional ruler, the Alara of Ara –Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba escaped the attack.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said security agents have been despatched to the area to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The Governor, who had just presided over the state security council meeting in Ado-Ekiti, barely an hour before the incidence occurred, said no stone will be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He expressed the condolences of the Government and people of Ekiti State to the people of Imojo Ekiti and Esun Ekiti over the sad incidence.

The Governor also urged the people of the two towns to remain calm and refrain from taking the laws into their own hands. Government, he said, would ensure that justice is served.

Governor Oyebanji charged security agencies in the state to remain vigilant and resolute in the efforts to stamp out crime and criminality from the state.

Restating the commitment of his government to security of lives and properties of citizens in the state, the Governor said his administration would continue to deploy technology for crime detection and prevention, as well as provide necessary support for security agencies in the state.

Also, Mr Dele Alake, Minster of Solid Minerals Development (he is an Ekiti son) has also condemned what happened. In a statement, he said:

“I received with deep sadness the report of yesterday’s killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo- Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

These two traditional rulers, according to media reports, were gruesomely murdered by their assailants while returning from a security meeting.

The tragic incident, again, speaks to the challenges of insecurity in our country, which the President Tinubu-led administration is working very hard to surmount.

On behalf of my family, I send our condolences to Governor Abiodun Oyebanji; the government and people of Ekiti State, especially the families and subjects of our departed kings.

While i strongly condemn this unfortunate incident, i urge the security agencies to fish out the assailants and ensure they face the full wrath of the law until justice is served.

In the same vein, i call on the Police high command and the Department of State Security to rescue the primary school pupils from Emure-Ekiti that were kidnapped on their way from school at Eporo-Ekiti.

There is no doubt that this is a very distressing moment for the people of Ekiti State and Nigerians in general, but the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu will continue to work very hard to improve security situation in our country.”