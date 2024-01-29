Edo guber: Without reconciling Obaseki, Orbih, Angel Michael will lose election in PDP – Party leader warns

Edo guber: Without reconciling Obaseki, Orbih, Angel Michael will lose election in PDP – Party leader warns

Monday, January 29, 2024 12:23 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke
c

Okosun who is the senatorial caucus and Edo central district chairman of the party, gave the warning at the party secretariat in Uromi, during the visit of a governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

He maintained that the two factions in the party must work together in order to present a formidable candidate for the election, else, the PDP will labour for the victory of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Using the analogy of the man who after labouring hard to milk his cow but lost the milk and the cow to ants out of anger, Okosun appealed to Ogbeide-Ihama to help bring the two factions in the party together.

According to him, without unity in the party, neither the Governor Obaseki or Dan Orbih’s faction of the PDP will win the governorship election, even if it presents biblical Angel Michael as it’s candidate.

He said: “I want to beg you [Ogbeide-Ihama], our labour shall not be in vain, so that at the end of the day, we don’t labour for the APC or Labour Party to enjoy. You are fully aware of the faction in PDP as you are not a stranger in the party.

“God has put you in a position to to help us to reconcile, because as long as that faction is there, PDP will not go to Osadebe House. One faction can not do it.

“We did it in Edo central and we lost the senatorial seat, we lost the national assembly seat. Today, the ants are drinking the milk.Please, help us to pull the two factions together.”

Continuing, Okosun said: “As I said in Abuja, if one faction, if the governor’s faction go to heaven to bring Angel Michael, without the other faction, he will contest and fail. If Dan Orbih’s faction go to heaven to bring Angel Michael, he will contest the election and fail.

“But if the two of them join together and go to hell and bring the devil, they will contest election and win. Therefore, I am begging you, please use your good office to bring peace to the party.

“Osadebe House is for PDP. Let us not continue to fight so that at the end of the day, APC or Labour Party will not go there,” he advised.

Earlier, Ogbeide-Ihama, a two-time ember of House of Representatives, told the party leaders in the area that his visit was to formally inform them of his ambition and to solicit for their nomination during the party’s primaries.

He promised to replicate his developmental strides in Oredo federal constituency across the state, and vowed to be governor for all the people in Edo, if elected.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    VP Shettima2 4 hours ago

    President Tinubu Decries Labelling, Blanket Stereotyping Of Nigerians Over Cyber Crimes
    Usman Ododo 6 hours ago

    Ododo charges commissioners on hard work
    Dr Tammy Danagogo Secretary to Rivers State Government SSG,in handshake with State Chairman Maritime Workers Union (white T-shirt)Comrade  Israel Waribo Pepple at the scene of fire disaster at Nembe-Bille-Bonny Jetty  9 hours ago

    Fubara visits Nembe-Bille-Bonny Jetty after fire disaster 
    Justin Mohn 9 hours ago

    US man cuts off father’s head, brandishes it on YouTube
    Ademola Waheed Ayilara 10 hours ago

    Ayilara appointed CP Akwa Ibom, as PSC approves the posting of 10 CPs
    Yahaya Bello 11 hours ago

    APC National Chair: Bello, ex-Kogi gov dissociates from posters
    Bayo Onanuga 12 hours ago

    Time to temper the headlines on Nigeria’s security challenges
    13 hours ago

    Nigeria on the Wrong Side of History Again