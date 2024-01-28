Why bad governance persists in Nigeria – Asue Ighodalo

By Jethro Ibileke

An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 21 September 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Mr Asue Ighodalo, has explained why bad governance persists in Nigeria.

He disclosed this over the weekend while addressing a meeting with leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Uhumwode, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas of Edo state.

He noted that choosing leadership based on sentiment has been responsible for bad governance in the country.

According to him, “It is this issue of he is my brother, sister and my church members thing in choosing leadership that is responsible for bad governance in Nigeria.”

He, however, noted that the 2024 governorship election in Edo will not be about tribe, religion, or family connections, but about the man with the capacity and capability to develop the state.

This is even as he noted that Edo has no reason not to be developed if the right aspirant is chosen as the governor, which he said he represents.

He said: “Edo has no reason not to be developed if the right leaders are chosen to lead the state. I am the leader who will take the state beyond the next level, hence, my appeal for your nomination and support.

“Let us choose who can help us, and knows the developmental road to lead Edo State and in doing so, we will have good roads and other basic amenities.”

Meanwhile, the popularity and acceptability of Dr Asue Ighodalo as an aspirant in the 21 September 2024 governorship election seems to be spreading like wildfire among leaders and members of the PDP.

Ighodalo who has been consulting with major stakeholders across the state has been adopted as a consensus aspirant by the leaders and members of PDP in Uhumwode, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas of the state.

According to them, the unanimous endorsement was informed by the aspirant’s track record of excellence in the various capacities he has served humanity.

The motion for Ighodalo’s adoption in Uhumwode was moved and seconded by former Senator Roland Owie and Mr Charles Egbe amid wide acceptance and jubilations.

Addressing the people, Dr. Ighodalo, appealed to them to nominate him as the PDP flag bearer for the September 21 governorship election, maintaining that with his capacity and proven track records, he remains the best aspirant for the election.

“I work hard to stardom and today, God has blessed me as I have created one of the biggest law firms in Africa. God made me chairman, of Nigerian Breweries, Sterling Bank and others,” he maintained.

“God has helped me and in return, I try to help people but I believe the best help you can render is when you are in public service which is governance where you will be opportune to help millions of people.

“I am appealing to you all to allow me to help our people in Edo State. I promise you all that I will help the people and remove them from poverty. I see abroad standard in Edo State during my time as governor.

“I will be governor for everybody, operate an open-door policy, accessible to the people. We are going to govern Edo State together, as one man cannot do it alone. So, together, we will create a better Edo State and Nigeria.”

I am in the governorship race to further build Edo and take it into Eldorado. We must join hands together to make it a reality”, he posited