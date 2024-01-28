Liberia: President Boakai’s First Crucial Appointments

Liberia: President Boakai’s First Crucial Appointments

Sunday, January 28, 2024 4:10 pm


President Joseph Boakai

President Joseph Boakai

Abubakar Hashim, Back in Freetown

President Joseph Boakai has announced his first key appointments.

The nation’s Ministry of Finance will be headed by Boima Kamara, with three Deputies; Admin, to be headed by Bill Jones; Economic Management, Daphue Zuo and Fiscal Affairs, Anthony Myers.

These appointments at the Finance Ministry, is in tandem with Boakai’s campaign promises of “ stabilising the macro economy of Liberia “, as these figures are widely known as prudent economic managers, with diverse knowledge and experience in economic management.

Another key appointment is Justice Minister, Cooper Kruah. This sector has been plagued with alleged widespread and unfair interplay of injustices in the past administration.

Information Ministry is now headed by Jerolinmek Piah, a seasoned media practitioner.

Public Works Ministry is now headed by Roland Giddings, while Sirleaf Tyler heads the Transport Ministry and madam Gbeme Kollie heads the Gender Ministry.

Every government puts premium on the state owned Liberia Petroleum Refining Company LPRC. It is now headed by Amos Tweh.

Another key Government agency and cash cow, Liberia Maritime Authority LMA, is headed by Emmanuel Reeves.
Kula Fofanah is now the Chief Press Secretary to the President.

In the security sector, Gregory Coleman is now the new IGP; Emmanuel Kofi Woods, the new NSA; while Sam Gaye is the Director, Executive Protective Services.

Sylvester Grigsby is now the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, the President’s gate keeper.

These appointments are with immediate effect, subject to senate confirmation.

The new administration of President Boakai, is, principally, positioned to restore the “ hope “ and execute the “ change” mantras it campaigned and won the elections few weeks ago.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Gunmen opened fire in Istanbul church, killing one person 
    Chidi Odinkalu 44 mins ago

    The Making of Supreme Confusion
    Kingsley Moghalu 53 mins ago

    Foreign Investment is Not a Magic Wand
    Mohammed Agwai Mohammed, wants spurious allegations stopped 1 hour ago

    Unfounded Allegations Against Tinubu’s Aides are Distracting -APC  Leader
    Governor Oyebanji when he met with Education Secretaries across the 16 local government areas in his office. 1 hour ago

    Ekiti Primary School Teachers to Enjoy Car, Housing Loans, Other Benefits, Gov Oyebanji Assures
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 2 hours ago

    How Sanwo-Olu is using PPP synergy effectively
    L-R: Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu, OFR and Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Zamfara state, Alh. Abubarkar Sadiq Gusau during a courtesy call on the honorable Minister, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD) in Abuja recently 2 hours ago

    Mining Sector: FG, RMAFC to Deepen Collaboration on Revenue Leakages
    VP Shettima at the inauguration of Ododo and Salifu Joel Oyibo as the Executive Governor and Deputy Governor of Kogi State 3 hours ago

    We Have Absolute Confidence in Ododo to Deliver on Good Governance – VP Shettima