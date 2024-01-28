Liberia: President Boakai’s First Crucial Appointments

Abubakar Hashim, Back in Freetown

President Joseph Boakai has announced his first key appointments.

The nation’s Ministry of Finance will be headed by Boima Kamara, with three Deputies; Admin, to be headed by Bill Jones; Economic Management, Daphue Zuo and Fiscal Affairs, Anthony Myers.

These appointments at the Finance Ministry, is in tandem with Boakai’s campaign promises of “ stabilising the macro economy of Liberia “, as these figures are widely known as prudent economic managers, with diverse knowledge and experience in economic management.

Another key appointment is Justice Minister, Cooper Kruah. This sector has been plagued with alleged widespread and unfair interplay of injustices in the past administration.

Information Ministry is now headed by Jerolinmek Piah, a seasoned media practitioner.

Public Works Ministry is now headed by Roland Giddings, while Sirleaf Tyler heads the Transport Ministry and madam Gbeme Kollie heads the Gender Ministry.

Every government puts premium on the state owned Liberia Petroleum Refining Company LPRC. It is now headed by Amos Tweh.

Another key Government agency and cash cow, Liberia Maritime Authority LMA, is headed by Emmanuel Reeves.

Kula Fofanah is now the Chief Press Secretary to the President.

In the security sector, Gregory Coleman is now the new IGP; Emmanuel Kofi Woods, the new NSA; while Sam Gaye is the Director, Executive Protective Services.

Sylvester Grigsby is now the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, the President’s gate keeper.

These appointments are with immediate effect, subject to senate confirmation.

The new administration of President Boakai, is, principally, positioned to restore the “ hope “ and execute the “ change” mantras it campaigned and won the elections few weeks ago.