No plans to leave NNPP, Governor Yusuf replies Ganduje

Friday, January 26, 2024 1:35 pm


Governor Kabir Yusuf, top and Abdullahi Umar  Ganduje 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has replied to an invitation by the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC)’, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to join APC, teling him that he has no plans to dump the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Governor Yusuf, the only NNPP Govenor in Nigeria, a fortnight ago, survived legal battle with the APC when the Supreme Court affirmed his election as the Govenor of Kano state, on Friday, 12 January.

But on Thursday, January 25, Ganduje during a stakeholders meeting at the party’s Secretariat in Kano, wooed Govenor Yusuf,  two former governors—Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau to APC.

Replying through his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Govenor Yusuf rejected Ganduje’s invitation, informing him that he has no plans to exit from NNPP.

Bature said:  “We heard that he (Ganduje) is begging for the Governor to join the APC. What is surprising is Ganduje as a former Governor and former Deputy Governor, knows better than anyone the right channel to send a message to a sitting Governor.”

“His Excellency,  Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf does not have plans to leave his part, or will  not leave the party.

“Changing a political party is like changing a house. You just cannot wake up, pack your bags and say I have left my party. There are things to be done before you decide to change your house.”

Our Correspondent reports that Dr. Ganduje, on Thursday, told former Governors Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf that the doors of APC are widely open to receive them as bona-fide members of the party.

Ganduje urged them to make hate and join the ruling party with their supporters.

Ganduje stated this during a stakeholders meeting with party members in Kano.

According to him, the party would commence e-registration and the target was to have highest number of membership from the state and also one party state.

He added that talks have reached advanced stage with other smaller parties nationwide and more Governors, lawmakers would soon dump their parties and join the ruling party.

According to him, “our hands are open for other political parties to join our party. We call on the Governor of Kano State and all the supporters of NNPP to join our party. We are assuring him of a very good environment in our party, the APC. His coming to the party will strengthen the APC at the state and national level and will drive development to Kano State as the most populous state in the federation.

“If we can do it at national levels, why can’t we do it at the state level? We will soon commence e-registration and our target is to have highest number of membership in Kano and to have one party state in Kano.

“We are in talks with smaller parties to dump their parties and join the APC. And soon, Governors, Senators and others would join our party.”

Among those who attended the meeting were  the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, former House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Kano State party Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas.

