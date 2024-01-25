Edo guber: My journey into politics rekindles hope, equity, justice fairplay in Esan land – Ighodalo

By Jethro Ibileke

A frontline aspirant in this year’s governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has said that his coming into politics has rekindled the lost hope, especially in the area of political equity, justice and fair play to the Esan Land.

Ighodalo who described himself as a peace maker and unifier, stated thus on Monday in Uromi, Esan North-East local government area of the state, where he was formally presented to the PDP faithful by the Edo central Senatorial Chairman, Anthony Okosun.

He expressed gratitude to the party leaders, caucus members and people of Esan for his endorsement as their sole aspirant for PDP primary election.

The PDP aspirant who had earlier visited party faithful in Esan Central local government area, thanked them for trusting him to lead Edo State for the Party.

Ighodalo assured that if given the mandate to govern the state, his administration will be people-oriented and project-driven.

Speaking earlier at the event, a national leader of party, Chief Tom Ikimi, noted that Asue Ighodalo, being a successful Esan son, has all the requisite requirements to take the state to the next level in terms of good governance.

This is even as all leaders and caucus members of the PDP in Edo central, assured Ighodalo of 100 percent delegate votes ahead of the party primaries scheduled for 22 February, 2024.

Also speaking, a former Senator in the area, Senator Odion Ogbesia, told the frontline aspirant that those leaders he came to meet at home are politicians who determine, design and promote election victory and political strength for every candidate in the state.