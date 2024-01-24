President Tinubu Travels to France on Private Visit

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 4:24 pm
President Bola Tinubu , France ,
President Bola Tinubu departed Abuja for Paris, France, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for a private visit.
He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024.
