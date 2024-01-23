Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje: The Chairman APC Needs

Seyi Olorunola

In the ever-dynamic landscape of Nigerian politics, where the winds of change can be as unpredictable as they are relentless, one figure stands resolute at the helm of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), steering the ship through the tempests and triumphs. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Chairman of the APC, has become a beacon of leadership and a symbol of progressive politics in Nigeria. As the party faces challenges and detractors, it is essential to set the record straight and recognize the remarkable accomplishments of a man whose leadership has brought stability and progress to the APC.

Before delving into Dr. Ganduje’s tenure as the Chairman of the APC, it is crucial to trace the trajectory of his illustrious career, which spans decades of dedicated service to the Nigerian people. His journey as a political luminary began during his two-term tenure as Deputy Governor of Kano State, from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015.

These periods are often hailed as the golden years of the renaissance of Kano State, emerging from the shadows of military rule into a new era of development and prosperity.

In 2015, Dr. Ganduje ascended to the position of the substantive Governor of Kano State after a successful gubernatorial election. Over the next eight years, his visionary leadership transformed Kano into a vibrant hub of business and social activity, reestablishing its historical role as the epicenter of trans-Saharan trade. The developmental strides achieved under his watch became a benchmark for progress across Nigeria.

What sets Dr. Ganduje apart is not just the physical development of Kano State but also his remarkable ability to foster unity and harmony among its diverse population. Throughout his tenure, Kano experienced an unprecedented period of peace, devoid of ethnic or religious violence. Dr. Ganduje’s capacity to rally people from different ethnic backgrounds and faiths for the common good became the stuff of legend, turning Kano into a cosmopolitan enclave where diverse communities thrived in joyful harmony.

Upon completing his two-term tenure as Governor, Dr. Ganduje shifted his focus to the national stage. His tireless efforts in mobilizing support for the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, played a pivotal role in securing a massive mandate from Kano State. The state emerged as the highest contributor of votes, surpassing even Tinubu’s home state of Lagos in the final tally—a testament to Dr. Ganduje’s unparalleled influence and popularity.

When the APC faced internal challenges in the aftermath of the elections, Dr. Ganduje emerged as the natural choice to lead the party and restore order. His tenure as the Chairman has been marked by a relentless pursuit of reconciliation and peace-building among party members, many of whom were aggrieved by the electoral process. Under his guidance, the APC successfully won two out of three off-circle elections in Imo and Kogi States, showcasing the party’s resilience and commitment to progressive ideals.

The Bayelsa Election, unfortunately, was marred by a court pronouncement that temporarily removed the party’s candidate from the ballot, leaving little time for recovery. Despite this setback, Dr. Ganduje’s leadership demonstrated resilience and an unwavering commitment to the principles of the APC.

In the wake of the troubling political turmoil in Ondo State following the absence of the then Governor of the state on medical grounds and the impeachable hammer hanging over the then Deputy Governor, the APC Chairman, in a deft move of political mediation involved the President who happens to be the Leader of the party and the situation was resolved as a political solution was found to the impasse. Without such show of leadership, there would have been a huge political lacuna in Ondo and that would have spelt disaster for the party as a whole.

In the history of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is the first Chairman to institute the idea of having a semi-independent State Campaign Council aside from the National Campaign Council for those state as was the case in the past. This has helped to engender grassroots mobilization which has also translated in results as exemplified in the two off-circle elections the APC was success at a few months ago.

At the APC headquarters, Dr. Ganduje has transformed the party into a well-oiled administrative machine, ensuring that it operates with efficiency and purpose. His leadership has institutionalized the APC as not just a political entity but a force for positive change in Nigeria. In a relatively short period, he has steered the party towards a trajectory that promises a bright future for the nation.

One other exciting and innovative idea which is set to change the political party administration landscape in the country is the vision of Dr. Ganduje to set up a state of the art ICT data center where information about the political of evolution and APC party administration will be available. It is already an exciting prospect for our ivory towers from where students who are studying Political Science can access information to better their lot in their studies and eventual career.

As the APC charts its course forward, it is imperative for all party members nationwide to rally behind Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s leadership. His proven track record of effective governance, unifying leadership, and strategic vision make him the ideal captain for the APC ship. With his guidance, the APC can become the dream party of all Nigerians, transcending regional and ideological divides.

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is a committed party man; a gentleman who is open to new ideas and innovation as well as forward looking in building not for today but for future generations. His work at the APC helm will not just better the lot of politicians in the party but add to the development of democracy in the country.

In conclusion, while some may attempt to cast shadows on Dr. Ganduje’s leadership, it is essential to recognize the monumental achievements he has spearheaded in a relatively short time. This op-ed is not a direct response to the criticisms leveled by certain individuals, but rather a call to acknowledge and appreciate the transformative leadership that Dr. Ganduje brings to the APC. The future of the party and, by extension, the nation, is brighter with Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the helm.

Hon. Seyi Olorunola writes from Kano