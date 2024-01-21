FG awaits forensic investigation on actual cause of Ibadan explosion

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals, is waiting for the outcome of the forensic investigation ordered to ascertain the actual cause of the tragic explosion that rocked Ibadan, Oyo State capital last week.

President Bola Tinubu, it would be recalled, placed a telephone call to Oyo State Governor, immediately after the tragic incident, in the presence of the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Dele Alake to commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, victims, and the good people of Oyo state.

Thereafter, the Minister issued a statement of condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and other victims. The Minister also commended Oyo State Government for mobilising relief response.

The Ministry also deployed Mine Inspectorate officers to the scene of the explosion to join other security agencies to unravel the cause of the explosion.

The Federal Government is now waiting for the outcome of forensic investigations that will determine the real cause of the blast, the explosives type that triggered it and the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident that led to loss of lives and properties.

Alongside the press statement personally signed by Dr. Alake to convey his deepest sympathies to the people of Oyo State, he has also being at the forefront of working with the security agencies to unearth the cause and put mechanisms in place to avert a recurrence.

Last week Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council meeting, President Bola Tinubu took a step to holistically address insecurity around our nation’s natural resources by constituting an inter-ministerial committee led by Dr. Alake to come up with a blueprint to effectively and efficiently secure solid minerals, forests, and marine economy, which constitutes Nigeria’s natural resources.

The committee held a maiden meeting last Friday and has been working round the clock to draw up strategies of achieving the presidential mandate. In the coming days, there will be an expanded meeting with heads of security agencies, which will assist the committee in getting the requisite inputs that will guide it in turning in a robust report to the President.

The Minister assures Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to addressing challenges from the root, hence its resolve to await the outcome of painstaking forensic investigations on the Ibadan explosion before making a definite pronouncement.

The honourable minister believes that in sensitive situations like this, the security agencies should be allowed to do their job, as against acting on speculations. That way, the people are better informed, culprits can be brought to book, and concerted efforts can be put in place to avoid a recurrence.