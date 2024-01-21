Dancing Naked in the Market Square

By Michael Agba

It was Williams Shakespeare that made the famous quote “some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them”! I make bold to say that Dr. Peter Odili qualifies to be described as having achieved greatness and also having greatness thrust upon him. His stellar achievements in spheres of governance and medicine speaks volumes for him.

For these obvious reasons any sane rational Rivers person or Nigerian would definitely express their utter dismay at Bro Felix Obuah’s naked dance at the market square! His naked dance, which is a disdainful expression on the personality of a great Rivers Elder Stateman of reputable quality, was aimed at pleasing his master for the sake of “stomach infrastructure”!

It would be a great disservice to even fathom the idea of attempting to compare the achievements of Felix Obuah and Dr. Peter Odili. How can you even attempt the comparison? Is it on educational qualifications or can we equate an Executive Governor and a Local Government Chairman or a State Party Chairman! The answer is a capital NO!

I believe that he does not have the capacity to comprehend the values of humility and modesty that Dr. Peter Odili personifies. If he did, he would appreciate that Dr. Peter Odili’s praise for Wike as surpassing his achievements in Office was the hallmark of a humble and modest leader.

Let’s not forget that posterity would always judge us on our actions and inactions! The take way from his naked dance is that it is ok to abuse your elders in order to be relevant in politics? That is not the style of our quintessential leader Dr. Peter Odili, that has always respected everyone- elders, youth, rich, or poor.

Dr. Peter Odili by the special Grace of God cannot be poor and go begging cap in hand, or insult people in order to feed. Any rational person that values humanity would give him resounding accolades for his giant strides in contributing immensely to the human capital development of our Rivers youths (and Nigerian youths) via covering the gap in the medical field for quality medical personnel.

These are the qualities that a worthy leader would bequeath to his followers!