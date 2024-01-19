Kogi State Government regulates mining

Friday, January 19, 2024 8:44 am


Richard Elesho

In a fresh effort to sanitise its solid minerals sector, the Kogi State Government has placed a ban on the issuance of consent letters by traditional rulers to miners without approval.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engr. Bashiru Gegu made this known on Thursday. He was briefing newsmen after a meeting between the Government and stakeholders in the mining sector which held in the Glass House.

Similarly, the Commissioner disclosed that henceforth, all community development agreements must be vetted before any mining activities take place in the State

It was gathered that in his remarks at the meeting , Governor Yahaya Bello had warned traditional rulers and other stakeholders against indiscriminate award of consent letters to miners, citing grave security and environmental concerns.

The governor’s remarks read in part:

“Most States of the Federation had banned issuance of consent letter to mining investors without clearance;

“Therefore, it is now illegal for individuals, group or traditional rulers to issue consent letter to any investor without obtaining clearance from the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources. The decision was to address the effect of environmental degradation associated with illegal mining activities, coupled with security challenges.

“The State Government through the Ministry would continue to formulate policies that would provide the enabling environment for the mining sector to thrive in the State, thereby enhancing investor’s confidence in Solid Mineral Sector. As our Royal Fathers, government recognizes that partnership with you is important in this regard.

“Another serious issue of concern is the Community Development Agreement (CDA). The Law stipulated that before any company commenced mining, it has to submit statutory environmental documents mandatory for operation such as: Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA,

Environmental Processing,

Rehabilitation Programme, EPRP, and

Community Development Agreement, CDA.

“As a result of this unregulated mining activities going on, the extent of environmental degradation in Kogi State is unimaginable. Despite the outcry from the Host Communities, most mining investors had failed to proffer an alternative solution to these agreements and therefore had defaulted in environmental obligation in the areas of: Portable Water Supply, Electricity Supply, Healthcare Services, School Facilities, Road Construction and Reclaiming Farm Lands.

“Also, the State Government through the Ministry will work with the respective Host Community and Mining Companies to come up with a comprehensive Community Development Agreement (CDA) binding on both parties.”

 

