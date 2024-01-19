How notorious Abuja kidnapper was arrested

Friday, January 19, 2024 9:35 pm


Chinaza Phillip

By Nehru Odeh

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory, has issued a statement detailing how Chinaza Phillip, a notorious kidnapper terrorizing Abuja and its environs was arrested on Thursday January 18.

According to the police, Philip was arrested by operatives of the Kaduna Police Command when he and other members of his gang were transiting one of their victims Segun Akinyemi from Abuja to Kaduna. Akinyemi was kidnapped as he was driving out of his house.

On receiving a distress call,  operatives of the Kaduna Police Command swooped on the kidnappers in front of Adeyemi’s house in Abuja, as they were taking him to Kaduna on Thursday.

According to a release on Friday, the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the suspect has been handed over to the command and currently in police custody.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday 18th January, 2024.

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT police Command today being Friday 19th January, 2024, and currently in police custody.

“More details will be communicated soon,” the statement added.

The Kaduna Police Command had earlier said it rescued Segun Akinyemi, an Abuja resident, who was kidnapped just as he was driving out of his house.

The kidnappers were taking Akinyemi from Abuja to Kano State when the police swooped on them, according to Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, ASP Mansir Hassan.

He said on January 18, 2024, operatives attached to Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna, received a distress call of a kidnapping incident from Abuja, noting that they were alerted that the culprits and their victim were transiting through Kaduna.

“The operatives, at about 0010 hours, blocked a grey Toyota Hilux van with registration number Abuja RBC 90 DC, carrying four passengers, the driver inclusive, suspected to be the vehicle conveying the kidnappers and their victim.”

“On sensing danger and in an effort to escape, one of the kidnappers fired at the policemen, and they responded accordingly. In the resulting gun duel, the victim, a certain Segun Akinyemi of block 10, flat 2 FCDA quarters Area 3 Garki, Abuja, was rescued, and one of the kidnappers, a 28-year-old Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja, was arrested,” he said.

 

