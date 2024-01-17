Remi Tinubu launches Renewed Hope Initiative Support for Rivers Elderly Persons

*Gifts N100,000 each to 250 beneficiaries

*Lady Fubara assures financial, training support to Rivers farmers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched the Renewed Hope Initiative programme in Rivers State.

The programme which is focused on ensuring that all citizens are supported to engage in productive activities that will enhance socio-economic growth of the country was officially flagged off at Government House, Port Harcourt today, Wednesday January 17.

At the official flag-off of the Elderly Support Scheme, an aspect of the Renewed Hope Initiative, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Senator Tinubu said the economic scheme is borne out of a strong commitment to better the wellbeing of elderly citizens.

Represented by the wife of the Rivers State governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, Senator Tinubu declared that the flag-off ceremony marked a significant stride in the collective pursuit of establishing a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Senator Tinubu presented gift items including, one hundred thousand naira (N100,000) to each of the 250 benefiting elders selected from the three senatorial districts of Rivers State including non-indigenes.

She explained that reaching out to the elderly means that their concerns are prioritised in acknowledgement of their immense contributions to society, and to support them as they face unique economic and health encounters.

“This scheme is to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens, aged 65 and above. These selected beneficiaries will receive a sum of N100,000 each. This is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burden felt by our esteemed elders.

“To our senior citizens, I urge you to embrace life to the fullest, prioritise your health, nurture your minds and strengthen your bonds with loved ones and with God. This programme serves as a renewed hope and prosperity for our revered elders and the nation.”

Senator Tinubu also assured that the young, old and less privileged persons will be assisted as a way of empowering families while training will be provided for farmers to access fertilizer, seedlings and equipment to boost agriculture.

On her part, Lady Fubara noted that “as a State we believe that Nigerians need to stay healthy and fit at all times. The Renewed Hope Initiative is also dear to the heart of Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his administration and he is committed to ensuring its success in all ramifications.”

She assured of providing more financial and training support to the farmers so as to increase their productivity and ensure food sufficiency in the state in line with the goal of the initiative.

Rivers State Deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Odu said the scheme is a cheering demonstration of concerns for the elderly who have been empowered with financial grant and taught the importance of regular medical check to know their health status.

Prof. Odu later declared the medical outreach session open and became the first to undergo a medical examination to ascertain her health status.