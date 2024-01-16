Fubara, Tinubu, Obasanjo others attend Uzodimma inauguration for second tenure in Imo

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara along with the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the second tenure swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of Senator Hope Uzodimma and his deputy Lady Chinyere Ekomaru.

Governor Fubara in his Facebook page also expressed the appreciation for honour of witnessing the epoch ceremony.

“It was indeed an honor to join the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, fellow governors and other distinguished Nigerians in attending the second term inauguration and swearing-in of Sen. Hope Uzodinma as the Executive Governor of Imo State.

Congratulations to the newly sworn-in Governor.”

Other dignitaries in attendance of the event which was held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri Town,the capital of Imo State, include: a former President of Nigeria, in the person of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also in a press statement signed by Boniface Onyedi,SSA Media to Governor Fubara said President Tinubu, who spoke at the event, assured Nigerians of substantial investment in the education sector with the aim of training more people to fill the loss of manpower experienced in some sectors due to the migration to other countries popularly known as the “Japa” syndrome.

President Tinubu also promised an increased financial allocation to boost healthcare delivery and ensure industrialisation in most states of the federation to boost the economy.

.