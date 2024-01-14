Oyebanji names local government secretaries

Sunday, January 14, 2024 4:05 pm


Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of secretaries for the 16 local government councils and 22 local council development areas in the state.

This is coming barely a week after the inauguration of chairmen and vice chairmen of the councils.

The Governor has also directed that the newly appointed secretaries be inaugurated in their respective councils on Monday, January 15, 2024.

While congratulating the new appointees, the Governor urged them to see their appointment as an opportunity to contribute their quotas to grassroots development.

The Biodun Oyebanji administration is committed to all round development of the state in line with its shared prosperity agenda, and sees local government administration as an effective vehicle to drive development across all towns and communities in the state.

 

 

