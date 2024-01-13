Pro-Wike Lawmakers formally write Governor Fubara to represent 2024 Budget

Saturday, January 13, 2024 2:23 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara presenting the 2024 Budget Appropriation Bill to Edison Ehie led Lawmakers on December 13,2023

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Pro-Wike Lawmakers led Martin Amaewhule Rivers State House of Assembly has officially written to Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara represent 2024 State Budget and Mid-Term Expenditure Bill.

In a letter sighted by our Correspondent personally signed by Martin Amaewhule and dated  January 9,2024 address to the Governor.

According to the letter: “that your excellency is further informed that the 2024 appropriation bill is not yet laid before the house and the house urges your excellency to act promptly soonest before the House proceeds on recess. Your Excellency is invited to add promptly for necessary action”, the letter says.

It would be recalled that  Governor Fubara had presented the 2024 proposal to the Edison Ehie-led Lawmakers on December 13,2023 and was passed. The Governor later signed the Bill into law the next day.

At the time of filing this report it not clear if the Governor will accede to the request. This amidst threats litigations from many interests groups in State who argue that representing an already passed budget will cause Constitutional crisis.

