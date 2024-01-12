President Tinubu Appoints New Leadership in Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy Sector

Friday, January 12, 2024 9:36 pm


President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eleven (11) new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy:

(1) Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre

(2) Dr. Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board

(3) Mr. Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture

(4) Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture

(5) Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum

(6) Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art

(7) Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies

(8) Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria

(9) Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation

(10) Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation

(11) Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments

The President mandates the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.

 

 

 

 

