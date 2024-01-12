President Tinubu Appoints New Leadership in Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy Sector

Friday, January 12, 2024 9:36 pm
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eleven (11) new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy:
(1) Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre
(2) Dr. Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board
(3) Mr. Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture
(4) Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture
(5) Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum
(6) Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art
(7) Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies
(8) Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria
(9) Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation
(10) Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation
(11) Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments
The President mandates the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.
