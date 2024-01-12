Business man faces charges of unlawful importation of drugs and money laundering

Akin kuponiyi

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria,has adjourned till 1st of April,2024 for the trial of a Lagos businessman, STEVE ADIGWE A. K.A ISIOMA OBOBO alleged to have conspired with others now at large to import Canabis Indica into Nigeria to commence.

The defendant is also facing charge of money laundering.

According to six count amended charge filed before the court by the combine team of National Dug Law Enforcement Agency’s prosecuting counsels,O.Iwuchukwu,I.J. Igwubor andA.N.Okon, it was alleged that: STEVE ADIGWE A.K.A ISIOMA OBOBO Male, Adult, and MADUEKE CHUKWUMA ( at large) and CHIKA EMMANUEL OBOBO (at large), Male, Adult on or about the 30th day of January, 2023 at Tincan island Port,Lagos within the jurisdiction of the court without lawful authority imported 75 . 75 Kilogrammes of Canabis Indca found in two vehicles,one Lincoln Navigator and one Toyota Yaris both concealed in a 40ft container number MSCU 533668-0 with two other vehicles and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 Other five counts as stated in the amended charge filed before the court are as follows:

Count 2:

That you STEVE ADIGWE A.K.A ISIOMA OBOBO, Male, Adult, on or about the 30th day of January.2023 at Tincan island Port Lagos within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable court without lawful authority conspired with MADUEKE CHUKWUMA, SUNDA RICHARD AGBAJE, EZEKIEL JOHN OKWUBUNO, CHIKA EMMANUEL OBOBO and OBARO EHIS (all at large ) to import 75.75

KIlogrammes of Cannabis Indica, concealed in a 40ft container number MSCUS33668-0 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 11(b)of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Lavws.of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004

COUNT 3:

That you STEVE ADIGWE A.K.A ISIOMA OBOBO, Male, Adult, on the 31st day of December, 2022 and the 16th day of February, 2023 knowingly failed to make full disclosure of your assets, including the number of bank accounts you operate, money in bank, companies owned and liabilities,and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 35(3) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004

COUNT 4:

That you STEVE ADIGWE A.K.A ISIOMA OBOBO, Male, Adult, between 4th August 2021 to 14th December 2022 in Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that it was a proceed of crime, received and retained a gross total of one hundred and forty three million naira (N143.000.000) from Emmanuel Chika’s Bank Account into your own Bank account in several transactions, thereby committed an offence under Section 18(2)(d) but punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022

COUNT 5:

That you STEVE ADIGWE A.K.A ISIOMA OBOBO Male, Adult, between 2nd September, 2021 and 15th December, 2022, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, knowing that it was a proceed of crime, transferred a gross total of One hundred and thirty seven million, five hundred and thirty thousand naira (237,530, 00O) from your Bank Account into your ISINOBONG NIG. LTD Stanbic Bank- Corporate Account with several transactions, thereby committed an offence under Section 18(2)(b) but punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

COUNT 6:

That you STEVE ADIGWE A.K.A ISIOMA OBOBO, Male, Adult, in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court knowing that it was a proceed of crime, received and retained a total sum of one hundred and fifty seven million four hundred and twenty nine thousand naira (157,429,000) being sum total of outflow and inflow transactions done by you from CHUZZY CED NiG LTD (your company account) into your other bank account through several transactions between 30th August 2020 to 17th August. 2022 and 1st September, 2020 to 1st August 2022, respectively and thereby committed an offence under Section 18(2)d) but punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.