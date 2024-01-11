Edo guber: More aspirants step down for Asue Ighodalo

By Jethro Ibileke

The governorship aspiration Mr. Asue Ighodalo in the 21 September governorship election in Edo state, has received further boost, with the withdrawal of more aspirants to ensure that he clinches the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the much anticipated election.

The latest of the aspirants, Mr John Yakubu, announced his withdrawal from the contest on Wednesday at Igueben, the administrative headquarters of Igueben local dovernment area of Edo.

The occasion was a closed-door meeting with the Edo Central PDP Special Committee, headed by the former Foreign Affairs Minister, Chief Tom Ikimi.

It would be recalled that just last week, four other aspirants, including a former member of the House of Representatives, Friday Itula, the immediate past Senator representing the District, Clifford Odia, House of Representatives member, Marcus Onobun and Kenneth Awolimen, all stepped down their ambitions for Ighodalo.

The withdrawals from the race will also boost the chances of Edo central producing the next governor of the state.

John Yakubu, a former Esan north-east local government council chairman, said that he decided to step down his governorship ambition to support the aspiration of another aspirant of the party, Asue Ighodalo, and for the interest of the party.

He disclosed that he dropped his aspiration after due consultation across the party leadership spectrum, members of his campaign organisation and his teeming supporters across the three senatorial districts and beyond.

He said: “I have decided that for the overall interest of our party and the yearning of Edo people to continue to have the PDP at Osadebe Avenue, to lay down my gubernatorial aspiration.

“Going by the wise direction paved and shown by our party senatorial leadership so far, the body language of members of our party and the positive activities displayed by Dr. Asue Ighodalo himself, it has become very clear that he, Dr. Asue Ighodalo stands in good position to bring about this much needed development to us as a party and in the state.

“On this ground, I stand solidly behind Dr. Asue Ighodalo, not only as our gubernatorial candidate, but in all of the activities that will ensure his victory and our victory at the polls come September 2024.”

Meanwhile, the Edo Central PDP Special Committee presided over by a national leader of the party, Chief Tom Ikimi, will on Thursday, 11 January, 2024 announce its consensus aspirant.