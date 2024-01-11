Edo 2024: Igbinedion’s daughter, Omosede picks PDP nomination form 001

Edo 2024: Igbinedion’s daughter, Omosede picks PDP nomination form 001

Thursday, January 11, 2024 10:28 am


Barrister Omosede Gabriella Igbinedion

Barrister Omosede Gabriella Igbinedion

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the 21 September gubernatorial election in Edo State, a former member of the House of Representatives, Barrister Omosede Gabriella Igbinedion, has picked the nomination form of  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Omosede is a younger sister to a former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

She has by this feat become the 1st governorship aspirant to purchase and collect the forms to contest the Edo elections.

Popularly known as ‘Lady Governor’, Omosede expressed optimisim that she would win the party’s primary election.

She added that Edo will make history when she becomes the country’s first elected female governor.

The ex federal lawmaker who disclosed that she was approached by elders of the PDP and other stakeholders to join the race because they believed in what she could do, added that Edo people has accepted her programmes and policies.

According to her, “We came to purchase this form to show that we are serious about the contest.

“Our plan to win the party primary is on course. We are not perturbed about endorsement of any aspirant. Members of Edo PDP know me and I know them.

“I do not believe the Governor has endorsed any aspirant. If there is anybody to be endorsed, I believe it will be me because of my antecedent and records of performance in last year’s general election.

“I gave the PDP the best result in Edo South senatorial district. I am focused on what I want to do for Edo people. I represent the women and the youths, Edo will make history if I am elected Governor. I have the largest support base, which is the women and the youths.

“We have been with the people and they know us. We are in this race to win. Edo needs a Governor that will speed up development for jobs and wealth creation.

“Our purpose in governance is to lift people. We will build infrastructure, we will build secondary schools and create enabling environment for businesses to thrive.”

