No sugar price increase during Ramadan, sugar refineries commit to Trade Minister

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 8:51 am


In a commendable alignment with the Federal Government’s agenda for food security and economic stability, major sugar refineries across the nation have pledged to not increase sugar prices during the Ramadan. This decision resonates strongly with the objectives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 8-Point Agenda and was highlighted during the recent tour by Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, MD, CFA, the Honorable Minister of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

During her visits to leading sugar producers such as Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, BUA Sugar Refinery Ltd, Flour Mills Limited, Bestaf Ltd, Golden Sugar Company, and the Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CHBN), Dr. Uzoka-Anite observed a steadfast commitment to maintaining price stability. “Rest assured, there will be no increase in sugar prices, especially during Ramadan,” the Minister affirmed, reflecting the refineries’ dedication to supporting the nation during this significant period.

The sugar refineries’ pledge is a clear demonstration of their alignment with the government’s efforts to bolster the agricultural sector and food security, key components of President Tinubu’s transformative agenda. “I have witnessed their dedication to high-quality sugar production. While commendable, our collective goal demands a higher standard,” stated Dr. Uzoka-Anite, acknowledging the industry’s efforts while emphasizing the need for continued excellence and efficiency in production.

Addressing performance concerns during her visit to Golden Sugar Company, the Minister stressed that subpar performance in the sugar master plan would not be acceptable. This statement underscores the refineries’ commitment to not only maintaining prices during Ramadan but also to enhancing overall productivity and efficiency in line with the government’s vision.

The sugar industry’s commitment to price stability during Ramadan exemplifies a synergistic relationship between the government and the private sector, working hand in hand to achieve common goals. This pledge by the sugar refineries, supported by the Federal Government’s resolve, is a reassuring step towards national development.

