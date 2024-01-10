Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Pledge Collaboration on Mining Sector Development

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Pledge Collaboration on Mining Sector Development

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 8:11 pm


Mining Sector Development: Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake led the Nigerian delegation to a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Arabia Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar AlKhorayef, alongside the Vice-Minister, Mining Affairs, Eng. Khaled AlMudifer on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 8th January, 2024.

Mining Sector Development: Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake led the Nigerian delegation to a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Arabia Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar AlKhorayef, alongside the Vice-Minister, Mining Affairs, Eng. Khaled AlMudifer on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 8th January, 2024.

Joint technical Committee to Fine tune Areas of Partnership_

Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have resolved to strengthen collaboration between both countries to enhance the development of solid minerals as the world transitions from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) holding in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Bandar AlKhorayef, led the delegations of both countries to the bilateral meeting.

In his remarks, Dr. Alake harped on the need to forge partnership, emphasizing that global energy transition is contingent on critical minerals, which he stated exist in abundance in Nigeria.

“We need a lot of investments in exploration, exploitation, extraction, processing, local value addition. We realize that we must look at regions outside of Africa to collaborate, further consolidate, and enhance our capacity in exploring and exploiting the natural resources that we have. For us to maximally utilize, exploit, and derive maximum revenue for our own economic and infrastructural development, we need to have a very solid partnership with nations like Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia has always displayed good affinity to Nigeria, and it is historical. We have always been desirous of reciprocating this very positive gesture, and there is no better area to ensure that reciprocity than to ensure we consolidate on our partnerships in areas of economic development. We are willing and open to investments in Nigeria, especially in the mining sector”, the Minister asserted.

Speaking further, Alake made a case for investment in local value addition involving processing of solid minerals that will culminate in production and establishment of factories in Nigeria, which he noted will generate employment and have a multiplier effect on the economy. He emphasized the readiness of the Nigerian team to work with their Saudi Arabian counterpart to finetune specifics and map out strategies to concretize areas of collaboration within a specified time frame.

Throwing light on incentives for investment, Alake cited the policy of President Bola Tinubu on repatriation of profits by foreign investors, tax waivers on imported equipment specifically directed at the mining sector and a rejigged security architecture which he hinted will soon come on stream to effectively secure mining areas in the country.

In his response, Mr. AlKhorayef shared the position of Nigeria on the fundamentals of diversifying the economy with emphasis on the mining sector. He revealed that Saudi Arabia also places a premium on local value addition whilst welcoming collaboration with Nigeria.

Both countries thereafter resolved to set up a joint technical committee to follow through in areas of partnership coupled with a workable action plan, guided by timelines, to harness areas of comparative advantage for mining sector development.

On the Nigerian delegation were Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), Hajia Fatima Shinkafi; Director-General, Mining Cadastral Office (MCO), Dr. Obadiah Nkom; DG, Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Dr. Abdulrasak Garba; Director, Investments Promotion and Mineral Trade (IPMT), Ime Erikpo while the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, HE Bandar AlKhorayef; Vice-Minister, Mining Affairs, Engr. Khaled AlMudifer and other government officials represented the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Chidi Amadi, immediate past Chief of Staff to the Governor but loyal to Nyesom Wike 9 hours ago

    Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara,Chidi Amadi loyalist to Wike resigns
    Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna2 11 hours ago

    The Gawuna I Know: A Beacon of Leadership for Kano State
    Minister of Trade and Industry, Doris Uzoka-Anite 11 hours ago

    SUPA: the new frontier for shared prosperity
    Gov Hope Uzodimma 11 hours ago

    Imo ready for Uzodimma’s second term inauguration, Monday
    The Gambian National Football Team on Air to Abidjan Yesterday , top, and The Gambian Head Coach, Tom Saintfiet 12 hours ago

    AFCON Tragedy Averted: “We Could Have Died”- Gambian Coach
    Ladi Adebutu 13 hours ago

    Ogun Guber: Your Appeal Based on Orphan and Dubious Document, APC’s counsel tell Adebutu, as Supreme Court reserves judgement
    The Late TB Joshua 13 hours ago

    Still on the BBC’s documentary on TB Joshua
    Barr. Asue Ighodalo, PDP SWC, 15 hours ago

    Edo guber: More aspirants step down for Asue Ighodalo