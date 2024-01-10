Former Alumni President Renovates FUTA’s Basketball and Volleyball Courts

A former president of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA Alumni Association Worldwide and former member of the University Governing Council, Dr. Olaitan Adesomoju, has facilitated the renovation of the University Basketball and Volleyball courts as part of efforts to contribute towards youth development and mental wellness among students of the university. With the renovation, the two courts now have reinforced concrete floors painted in standard gauge, International Standard basketball fiberglass backboard and hoops and nets, stands for spectators and all round protective wire mesh.

At the handover of the projects on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Adesomoju said giving back to one’s alma mater should become a regular practice in order to contribute to the growth of education in the country. “My giving back is not a function of having enough but it is my passion to give and it is tandem with my belief and spirit of giving back to humanity. I count this as a privilege to give back to the university that made me, the university that impacted on me quality leadership prowess. There is no way that FUTA can be separated from the story of the journey of my life,” Adesomoju said.

Comrade Adesomoju appreciated alumni who at various times had made donations in equipment and infrastructure to the university and encouraged those who had not done anything to contribute their quota to moving the university forward. He said “Today FUTA is the best university of technology in Nigeria, the 3rd best university in Nigeria because some people had put in their best for the school. All of us can make this dream of a greater and better FUTA come to reality”

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Chairman, Hon. Ade Adetimehin ,who performed the symbolic flag-off of activities on the new courts, reiterated that sports development among the youth is an essential tool to promoting a peaceful society. He said when youths are engaged in an array of sporting events, the tendency to pursue crime will be minimal. He thanked the Vice Chancellor for her visionary leadership of the university and promised that the Ondo State government will not rest on its oars in supporting the institution. He commended Adesomoju for giving back to the University and urged other alumni to emulate his good gesture.

In her remark at the occasion ,the Vice Chancellor Professor Adenike Oladiji, appreciated Comrade Adesomoju for the renovation , describing it as lofty, selfless and worthy of emulation.

She said providing recreational facilities will contribute to the total development of students and provide avenue for them to channel their energies to creative and beneficial activities.

The Vice Chancellor called on government and all stakeholders to join hands in investing in FUTA and Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria. She said equipping the youths academically and in other areas should be a societal priority in order to promote a productive and innovative nation.