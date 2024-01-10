Amaewhule-led Lawmakers to know fate January 22

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

On January 22, the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja will know if they can continue to operate as lawmakers.

On January 22, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is expected to deliver judgment in the suit Amaewhule as the Speaker and 25 other lawmakers had filed against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, National Assembly (NASS) and others.

Last Monday, Justice James K Omotosho announced that he will give his verdict in the matter.

This was shortly after Counsels to all parties adopted and argued their written addresses for and against the suit.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1613/2023, the Rivers House of Assembly and Amaewhule are 1st and 2nd plaintiffs, while the National Assembly, Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Senate Majority Leader, Senate Minority Leader are 1st to 5th respondents respectively.

The other respondents are the House of Representatives Speaker, House Deputy Speaker, House Majority Leader, House Minority Leader, Clerk to NASS, which are the 6th to 10th defendants.

Governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara,Attorney-General of Rivers, Commissioner of Finance, Accountant-General of Rivers, Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Inspector-General (I-G) of Police and Rt. Honourable Edison Ehie, also listed as Rivers Assembly’s Speaker in the suit, are the 11th to 17th respondents respectively.

Meanwhile, a press statement was made public by the media aide to Martin Amaewhule, the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Wachukwu.

It said that the Martin Amaewhule led Rivers State House of Assembly sat on Tuesday 9th.

It was their 90th legislative sitting where lawmakers gave first Reading to the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law No. 4 of 2015 seeking amendment.

They also gave first Reading to a Bill that sought to repeal the Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-owned Property (Prohibition) Law No.7 of 2022.

In his concluding speech, Rt. Hon. Amaewhule informed that they were yet to receive the State’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

The house agreed to write to the Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara and notify him of the delay.