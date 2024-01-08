Sierra Leone Botched Coup: Court- Martial of 27 Accused Soldiers Commences Today

Sierra Leone Botched Coup: Court- Martial of 27 Accused Soldiers Commences Today

Monday, January 8, 2024 11:16 am


27 Accused Soldiers to be docked today

27 Accused Soldiers to be docked today

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

The Sierra Leone Judiciary yesterday officially announced that it would host, today, a court-martial of 27 military personnel involved in the botched November 26 coup attempt.

This will take place at the High Court 1 at the main court building in Central Freetown.

Under normal procedures, it ought to take place at the military headquarters at Cockeril but due to space, they had to change it.

A court Martial is a military tribunal, with military personnel conducting the trial.

Government had arrested 80 suspects in connection with the incident, including 50 serving military officers, 5 dismissed military officers, 7 serving police officers, 1 retired police officer, 1 correctional officer, 15 civilians and former President Koroma.

Just last week, former President Koroma and 12 others, were charged to court for treason and related offences.

The court martial today is expected to linger on for a while.

Former President Koroma is expected to reappear in court on 17 January 2024.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ambassador Waiya flanked by leaders of the Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks during the Press Conference at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano 3 mins ago

    CSO laments increasing spate of poverty, insecurity, political conflicts in Nigeria
    Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, 2 hours ago

    President Tinubu suspends Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation from Office
    The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, speaking during an interview at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt 2 hours ago

    WHO to Partner NDDC on Health Programmes in Niger Delta
    Dr Tammy Danagogo Secretary to the Rivers State Government  represented Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army West African Social Activities(WASA),Port Harcourt 4 hours ago

    Nigeria army will continue to enjoy support of Rivers government- Fubara 
    (Kiyawa---Kano Command image-maker discussing with motor vehicle owners and other stakeholders during the awareness campaign on Sunday, January 7, 2024 6 hours ago

    Kano: CP Gumel urges vehicle owners to embark on digital registration
    George Akume, SGF 7 hours ago

    Unite and bring Development to your  People, Akume Tells Northcentral Politicians
    Gov Sanwo-Olu soldier and three other lawbreaker motorcyclists for taking one way at the Lagos-Badagry Expressway 7 hours ago

    Governor Sanwo-Olu Earns Our Respect and Support
    Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) welcoming his predecessor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode during the State's New Year Thanksgiving Service at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan, on Sunday, 07 January, 2024. 8 hours ago

    We’ll continue to enforce the law in 2024, says Sanwo-Olu