Sierra Leone Botched Coup: Court- Martial of 27 Accused Soldiers Commences Today

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

The Sierra Leone Judiciary yesterday officially announced that it would host, today, a court-martial of 27 military personnel involved in the botched November 26 coup attempt.

This will take place at the High Court 1 at the main court building in Central Freetown.

Under normal procedures, it ought to take place at the military headquarters at Cockeril but due to space, they had to change it.

A court Martial is a military tribunal, with military personnel conducting the trial.

Government had arrested 80 suspects in connection with the incident, including 50 serving military officers, 5 dismissed military officers, 7 serving police officers, 1 retired police officer, 1 correctional officer, 15 civilians and former President Koroma.

Just last week, former President Koroma and 12 others, were charged to court for treason and related offences.

The court martial today is expected to linger on for a while.

Former President Koroma is expected to reappear in court on 17 January 2024.