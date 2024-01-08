Kano: CP Gumel urges vehicle owners to embark on digital registration

Kano, CP Muhammed Gumel ,Vehicle owners , Digital registration,

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Police Command has embarked on public awareness, urging vehicle owners to take advantage of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Digitalized Central Motor Registry Operations (DCMRO).

A Statement signed by the Command’s Image-Maker, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, and made available to journalists Sunday night, indicated that the NPF came up with the innovation, “to enhance operational efficiency and provide improved services to the public.”

According to the Statement: “On January 7, 2024, the Kano State Police Command embarked on awareness and sensitization of the public, especially vehicle owners on the benefits of the NPF digitalized central motor registry operations.

“With the advent of advanced technology and the ever-increasing demands of the modern world, the NPF in recognition of the need to adapt and revolutionize crime-fighting with cutting-edge technology, digitalized the central motor registry to effectively fight vehicle and other related crimes.”

The Statement added that: “Officers of the Command’s Public Relations Office and the Central Motor Registry led by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa were raised and instructed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc to sensitize and educate the public about the benefits and advantages of the digitalized Central Motor Registry Operations.

“Consequently, in an interaction with the car dealers at various places within Kano Metropolis, they commended the effort of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM for this initiative which will play a vital role in ensuring effective management of vehicle-related matters/crimes. They also appreciate the Kano Police Command for always sensitizing people of the State on issues of public importance.

“Finally, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc while appreciating the good people of the State for their cooperation, support, and encouragement, also urges them to embrace these positive changes and take advantage of the digital platforms to register their vehicles details in the Police central registry and obtain the CMR Motor Vehicle Information Certificate.”