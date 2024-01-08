CSO laments increasing spate of poverty, insecurity, political conflicts in Nigeria

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks, at the weekend in Kano, lamented the increasing spate of poverty, hunger, insecurity and political conflicts in Nigeria.

They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take the Bull by the horn and declare state of emergency on security, particularly, in some states in the North.

The Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks also expressed deep concern over what it described as looming danger as a result of plots to truncate Nigerian democracy on the, “conspicuous fixation to snatch the mandate of the electorates in Kano, Zamfara and Plateau states.”

The Chairman cum Convener, Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya who briefed journalists at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano, said the Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks, is a forum of states based civil Society Networks operating in Northern Nigeria.

According to him, the group brought together various CSOs networks operating in the Nineteen Northern States and FCT, under a common platform, with the aim of achieving sustainable socio economic and political development.

He said: “We are therefore concerned about the level Nigeria is declining in its democracy, owing to several elections that have been conducted in Nigeria, at both states and Nigeria, where contestations have been the order of the day, as asserted by credible institutions and individuals as in the case of Imo, Kano, Zamfara, Plateau and even at the presidential elections.

“It is a known fact that the strongest pillar of democracy are the people, which recent elections have shown to have suppressed their voices. A democratic society respects the voices of the people by recognizing their wishes.”

Ambassador Waiya further expressed regret over the increasing poverty and economic hardship in Nigeria.

He further stated that: “It should also be remembered that, before this administration came into power, there were already 130 million Nigerians living in multi – dimensional poverty, this terrifying revelation should be seen and considered as a national emergency, considering the enormous dangers the ugly development entails, which is practically a national security risk.

“Similarly, another additional 30 million Nigerians have so far fallen into the trap of a multi – dimensional poverty, since the beginning of the present administration. Therefore, igniting any potentially motivated political conflict in any part of the country especially in some opposition States of the North, is an open invitation to the destruction of our dear country which we must collectively work to avert.”

According to him: “Although, it has not been long since the appointment of the new service chiefs in the country, and huge investment in the security sector. Citizens’ expectation is that, by now, security of lives and properties should have been brought to the beareast minimum level.

“However the continuous killings of people, child trafficking, banditry, displacement of communities, kidnappings, across the country, especially in some States of the North, such as: Katsina, Plateau, Sokoto, Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara States, re- surfacing of the insurgency in the North East, is so unprecedented. The dimension at which the security for lives and properties of the Nigerian citizens, which is fast declining, puts citizens into more fear, hopelessness and uncertainties.”

The Conference expressed deep concern over the current state of the judiciary in Nigeria, adding that: “The conflicting judgments being issued by various courts of the same jurisdiction have created a sense of confusion and frustration among the citizens. Unfortunately, this has led to a loss of trust and confidence in the judiciary.

“The integrity and effectiveness of our legal system are essential for maintaining public trust and upholding the rule of law. We believe that the Judicial Service Commission has the responsibility and authority to make the necessary reforms to restore faith in the judiciary.”

Ambasssdor Waiya advised that: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not allow his Government to be used in the manipulative scheme of interfering with judicial processes in courts involving cases of election opposition states, to truncate the Nigerian democracy, an offence that would never be forgiven by the entire democratic communities around the World, and may lead to chaos, more insecurity and conflicts across the country.

“The NJC should adhere to the latter ethics and practice of their profession, in accordance with the law, as the custodian of justice and rule of law.”

They, however, acknowledged the efforts of some Governors like Sokoto, Borno Kaduna Zamfara, Katsina for their resilience in curtailing the insecurities in their States.

They urged the National Security Adviser to coordinate the synergy between the Service Chiefs for optimal combating of insecurities.