Kogi Poly to hold combined convocation for over 12,000 students

Saturday, January 6, 2024 12:17 pm


Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Polytechnic has changed the format of its statement of results and certificates, fortifying them with QR code and other strong security features that make them difficullt or impossible to compromise.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman made this known on Thursday during a pre-convocation press briefing. The 4th combined convocation covers ten academic sessions from 2013/2014 to 2022/2023.

He disclosed that there are 145 distinction students out of a total 7,653 Natiomal Diploma, ND and 4,427 Higher National Diploma, HND graduating students. More than 12,000 certificates and five fellowships will be awarded at the ceremony on Saturday, 6 January.

While reeling our the success stories of his stewardship, Ogbo said that thirty programs of the institution have been fully accredited by the National Board for Technical Education, while efforts are on to get full accreditation for newly introduced courses.

The Rector said the institution frowns at exam malpractices, forgery, cultism and other social vices, explaining that several students have been expelled for these. He also warned the academic staff against sale of handouts and lecture notes.

He said new academic, administrative buildings and halls of residence have been constructed on campus and thanked the visitor for providing resources for the achievements and to strengthen security in the institution.

“I am thankful to God and His Excellency, the Visitor, for the humble impact we have made within the period. Finally, the task of Repairing, Reforming and Repositioning Kogi State Polytechnic is a work in progress. I enjoin us to continue to give our quotas selflessly so as to leave behind a legacy that posterity will be proud of.

 

