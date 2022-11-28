Hurricane Adeleke: New Osun Governor sacks 12,000 workers

* Dethrones 3 monarchs

He was sworn in on Sunday, 27 November. And on Monday, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, wielded his axe, reversing appointments made by former governor Gboyega Oyetola, including appointments of 12, 000 workers and the installation of three traditional rulers.

Moreover, he froze all the State Government accounts in all banks and other financial institutions.

The six executive orders are to take immediate effect.

The orders cover chieftaincy matters, appointment issues, setting up of review panel, staff audit, and employment matters.

He directed that staff audits should be carried out in all Heads of Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals of the Osun State Government to determine the “actual number of workers in their establishments as of July 17, 2022.”

The governor said all heads of agencies and parastatals are to “file a report to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor stating the full details and position/designation of each of the staff on the forwarded list, within seven working days from the date of the Executive order, using the Oath of Fidelity Template.”

The governor also “nullified all employments in the service of the Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals after July 17.”

All appointments of traditional rulers made by the Osun State Government after July 17, 2022, are to be reviewed “to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom, and tradition relating to such chieftaincies.”

“In the case of Ikirun, Iree, and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire, and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review.

“Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree, and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge,” he said.