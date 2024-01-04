Pro-Fubara Ex-Lawmaker Withdraws Suit Against 25 Rivers Lawmakers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State High Court has struck out a suit filed by Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, a former factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly against Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule and 25 Defected Rivers Lawmakers over the continued sitting of the lawmakers as members of the House, after their seats have been declared vacant by the former speaker.

According to online reports,Ehie’s Counsel, Barr. Marc-Barengo, had informed the Court of the decision of Ehie to withdraw the suit, while the Counsels to Amaehwule, the 24 lawmakers and the Assembly did not oppose the application.

In his ruling on Thursday, the presiding judge, Justice F. A. Fiberesima, struck out the suit for lack of merit.

By implication that Rt. Hon. Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers are legally empowered to carry out their legislative functions as members of Rivers State House of Assembly.

This development comes after the resignation of Edison Ehie as Speaker of the House of Assembly, and in view of the posture of Governor Siminalayi Fubara to implement the 8th point directive of President Bola Tinubu.

Our Correspondent reports that that with the legal obstacle cleared, there are indications that Governor Siminalayi Fubara will be representing the 2024 the Rivers State budget which was earlier passed by the Edison Ehie faction at the heat of the legal tussle.