New Year Celebration: PDP Calls For Peace in Nasarawa State

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State has called on residents of the State to be steadfast and committed to the maintenance of peace and unity. It also admonished the people to stay away from any form of bitterness, resist provocations and shun religious and ethnic inclinations that can bred strife. The Party made this call in a statement signed by Francis Orogu, the State Chairman in Lafia, on Monday.

Orgu said the call is informed by the daunting challenges confronting the State and the need for collective action to resolve them. “As we move into the New Year 2024, as well as awaiting the Supreme Court’s governorship election judgment, we must put behind us any action capable of breaching the peace and unity of the State, ethnic and clandestine propaganda in our State,” Orogu, a former state legislator said.

“Residents of the State owe it a duty to refrain from encouraging any ember of disunity, religious sentiments and embrace prayers, to ensure that the State remains peaceful irrespective of our religious beliefs,” he advised, calling for a “change in Nasarawa State where few people take delight in stealing the joy and unity of given to us. We will continue to pray to God who will listen to our supplications and do his will in Nasarawa State,” the statement added.

While expressing his optimism that the Supreme Court will rule in his Party’s favour in the pending governorship election litigation, Orogu said the Party had implicit confidence in the judiciary, which he described as “the last hope of the common man” to do justice on the matter for the sake of fairness, equity and justice. “We in PDP believe in the ability and capability of the judiciary to deliver a decision in the governorship appeal petition. Therefore, we wish at this time to advise our supporters and the residents to remain steadfast and committed to the quest for a united Nasarawa State

He called on the people of Nasarawa State to be calm and avoid any provocative act as well as be prayerful as they await the verdict of the apex court in Nigeria. He prayed all to be guided by the rule of law, fear of god which will help them shun all vices in the new year.