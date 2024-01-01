New year message: Ododo seeks prayers

Monday, January 1, 2024 6:19 pm


Usman Ododo

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Governor-Elect, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo has called on Nigerians to pray for him as he prepares to assume office, assuring Nigerians and Kogites that 2024 is their year of redemption.

Ododo, who expressed the assurance in a message to Kogites to mark the New Year, said 2024 is the year when the hope of Nigerians will be renewed.

He said the decision of the President to implement the fuel subsidy removal policy was the best in the interest of the nation’s economy, applauding Mr. President for his efforts at rebounding the nation’s oil refineries.

“We have gone through the sacrifice period of the oil subsidy removal. From the second quarter of 2024, we will bounce back stronger, and our economy will be unstoppable from that point.

“I call on Nigerians and Kogites to continue to give total support to the present administration as it is working hard to improve on the living standards of the citizenry. 2024 is a year that will herald the arrival of Nigeria on the global stage. ”

The Governor-Elect charged Kogites to pray for him as he will be stepping into the shoes of Governor Yahaya Bello, promising to justify the confidence reposed in him.

His words: “For us in Kogi State, it is a year of transition. I will be taking over from Kogi’s best governor ever. It is a huge task to match the heroics of His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello, but with God on our side, we won’t let down the flag of progress in our dear state.

“It is a big challenge to take over from a hugely successful administration. But the Governor himself has prepared us mentally, administratively, and politically for the task ahead. We won’t fail the people of Kogi State.

“Our agenda is to continue and consolidate on the achievements of the present administration in the state. We have no doubt whatsoever that we can build on the solid foundation that was laid by our leader and Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello. ”

He urged Kogites to continue to pray for the greatness of the state and Nigeria, saying Nigerians are already seeing the “bright light of the nation under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

