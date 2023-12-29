Oyebanji Signs Three Executive Orders

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has signed three executive orders aimed at accelerating the state’s investment drive and economic development.

The three Executive orders signed by the Governor on Wednesday are: Executive order 01 of 2023 on the Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment; Executive order 02 of 2023- Establishment , Adoption and Implementation of Framework for Responsive and Inclusive Land-Intensive Agricultural Investment (FRILIA) and Executive order 03- Trade Grievances Redress Mechanism (GRM) to Address Complaints from Traders on issues such as Harassment, Unauthorised Payments and other in-Kind requests.

The Executive order 01 mandates some critical MDAs to publish on the state official website all relevant information on fees, procedures, Service Level Agreement (SLA), Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM)for all core business regulatory processes provided by the MDAs.

The affected MDAs include: Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Ministry of Infrastructure and Public utilities; Ministry of physical Planning and Urban Development; Ekiti State Signage and Advertising Agency; Ekiti State Internal revenue Services; and Bureau of Land Services .

The Executive Order 2 on establishment, adoption and implementation of framework for responsible and inclusive land –intensive agricultural investment stipulates strict adherence to core principles that mainstream international best practices, such as those based on the principles for Responsible Investment in Agriculture and food System and related principles and guidance. Into the development of agribusiness in the state for sustainable economic growth.

The order stipulates that investment must be conducted transparently, minimise adverse effects from land acquisition, ensure a range of inclusive investment and production models are considered and subject the investment to consultation and participation with potentially affected communities.

The Excutive Order number 03 on Trade Grievance Redress mandates the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry to establish and maintain a trade Grievance Redress Mechanism (TGRM) responsible for addressing and resolving trade grievances submitted by the citizens’ businesses. Industries or individuals.

The Trade Grievance Redress Mechanism shall be in line with global practice and shall cover issues such as harassment, unauthorised payments and other in-kind request. In addition, the TGRM shall also consist of a grievance Redress Panel of experts and officials with expertise in trade matters , including representatives from relevant government agencies, industry associations and legal experts.

The executive orders were signed by the Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji by virtue of the authority vested in him by the 1999 constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the laws of Ekiti State.