Police detectives arrest two suspected notorious robbers with Pistols

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Rivers State Police Command located at Mini-Okoro,Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have raided a notorious criminal hideout at Elelewon axis of the state and arrested two criminal kingpins. This is contained in a statement released by SP Grace Iringe Koko,Public Relations Officer of the Command on December 27,2023.

SP Koko explained that on December 1, 2023, the Rivers State Police Command received a formal complaint from a victim who had been robbed of his valuables at Odani junction in Elelenwo by a group of armed men. It was one in a series of complaints of armed robbery that the command received in the same period.

The Police Image Manager said the Commissioner of Police immediately tasked the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to flush out the armed robbers from the area and In response to the Police Chief’s directive, the unit carried out stop-and-search operations and placed the area under surveillance.

The statement read that the crack operations led to the arrest of one Azubuike Orji, 27, a native of Arochukwu in Abia State, who claimed to be a bus conductor. The suspect, who was released from the Nigerian Correctional Service a few months ago, was arrested with a locally made pistol.

The Police spokesperson disclosed that the suspect confessed to working for the leader of the armed robbery syndicate, Anthony Augustine, revealing that his specialty in the gang was peddling drugs and servicing guns.

She explained that a related investigation, through intelligence led policing an auxiliary nurse who turned out to be the wife of the armed robbery gang leader. Further interrogations led to the discovery of a 7-room brothel located in Odani, Elelenwo that served as a hideout for members of the syndicate.

SP Koko revealed that on December 10, 2023, the gang leader, Anthony Augustine, 22, was arrested at Green City Estate in Odani, Elelenwo, amidst widespread jubilation from residents as he and his gang had been a terror to the community.

She listed Items recovered from the suspects to include an iPhone XX, suspected packs of marijuana, POS machines, and locally-made pistols.

The statement disclosed that the leader of the gang confessed to running the brothel as a guise for his underworld activities.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Tunji Disu hailed the efforts of the men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and encouraged residents of Rivers State to promptly report crime as it happens to enable the police to apprehend criminals and nip crime in the bud.

CP Disu also warned the public against buying used items, especially phones, regardless of how cheap they are, citing that such purchases can lead to more significant problems.

