Police detectives arrest two suspected notorious robbers with Pistols

Police detectives arrest two suspected notorious robbers with Pistols

Thursday, December 28, 2023 9:17 pm


The two suspected armed robbers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Rivers State Police Command located at Mini-Okoro,Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have raided a notorious criminal hideout at Elelewon axis of the state and arrested two criminal kingpins. This is contained in a statement released by SP Grace Iringe Koko,Public Relations Officer of the Command on December 27,2023.

SP Koko explained that on December 1, 2023, the Rivers State Police Command received a formal complaint from a victim who had been robbed of his valuables at Odani junction in Elelenwo by a group of armed men. It was one in a series of complaints of armed robbery that the command received in the same period.

The Police Image Manager said the Commissioner of Police immediately tasked the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to flush out the armed robbers from the area and In response to the Police Chief’s directive, the unit carried out stop-and-search operations and placed the area under surveillance.

The statement read that the crack operations led to the arrest of one Azubuike Orji, 27, a native of Arochukwu in Abia State, who claimed to be a bus conductor. The suspect, who was released from the Nigerian Correctional Service a few months ago, was arrested with a locally made pistol.

The Police spokesperson disclosed that the suspect confessed to working for the leader of the armed robbery syndicate, Anthony Augustine, revealing that his specialty in the gang was peddling drugs and servicing guns.

She explained that a related investigation, through intelligence led policing an auxiliary nurse who turned out to be the wife of the armed robbery gang leader. Further interrogations led to the discovery of a 7-room brothel located in Odani, Elelenwo that served as a hideout for members of the syndicate.

SP Koko revealed that on December 10, 2023, the gang leader, Anthony Augustine, 22, was arrested at Green City Estate in Odani, Elelenwo, amidst widespread jubilation from residents as he and his gang had been a terror to the community.

She listed Items recovered from the suspects to include an iPhone XX, suspected packs of marijuana, POS machines, and locally-made pistols.

The statement disclosed that the leader of the gang confessed to running the brothel as a guise for his underworld activities.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Tunji Disu hailed the efforts of the men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and encouraged residents of Rivers State to promptly report crime as it happens to enable the police to apprehend criminals and nip crime in the bud.

CP Disu also warned the public against buying used items, especially phones, regardless of how cheap they are, citing that such purchases can lead to more significant problems.

 

.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Femi Falana, SAN 7 hours ago

    Falana: FG, State Govts, LGAs should register 20m out of school children before Jan 15 otherwise…
    Zenith Bank Headquarters, Lagos 7 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Wins Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney 2023 Awards
    President Tinubu and the First Lady with Asisat Oshoala 8 hours ago

    President Tinubu salutes excellence of women as he hosts Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala
    Gov Aiyedatiwa visits Akeredolu's family 8 hours ago

    Aiyedatiwa visits Akeredolu’s wife, says his legacies will never be forgotten
     Justice Adewale Abiru 8 hours ago

    My Encounters With Justice Adewale Abiru, JCA
    CP Gumel briefing journalists at the Bompai headquarters on Thursday, at the background are the rescued children and their abductors 9 hours ago

    Police in Kano arrest nine for abducting children from North to South
    Gov Oyebanji Ekiti's 2024 budget into law 11 hours ago

    Oyebanji signs N159.5 billion Ekiti Fiscal Estimates into law
    Ladi Adebutu , Police Headquarters in Ogun, 13 hours ago

    Ladi Adebutu Visits Police Headquarters in Ogun