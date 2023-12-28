Governor Radda empowers 2, 040 farmers in Katsina 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has boosted agriculture for economic growth through the empowerment of over 2,040 farmers in the state, providing them with fertilizers, improved agricultural seedlings and other equipments that encourage mechanized farming and mass food production.

He said dthe gesture was in his bid to rejuvenate agriculture and enhance food security.

Governor Radda, stated this during the official launching of the first phase of the Dry Season Agricultural Initiative Programme at the Gwaigwaye irrigation site in Dikke ward, Funtua Local Government Area.

According to him, the initiative, aimed at empowering 2,040 farmers across the state’s 34 Local Government Area, provides free dry season inputs.

Governor Radda highlighted his administration’s commitment to agricultural development, recognizing farming as a crucial driver of economic growth.

Expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Governor Radda emphasized the programme’s potential to reducing poverty, create jobs, and boost the state’s revenue generation drive.

Acknowledging the significance of proper farming techniques, Governor Radda announced the upcoming training sessions and the deployment of extension officers to guide farmers for optimal results.

He called on all Local Government Council chairmen to replicate the programme, stressing its non-partisan nature.

In his remarks the state Commissioner of Agriculture, Professor Ahmed Mohammed Bakori, said 2,040 farmers will receive support with improved seeds, fertilizer, and pesticide chemicals.

He highlighted the state government’s investment in irrigation infrastructure, including 204 tube wells and solar-powered water pumping machines at various sites.

Also speaking at the event, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Professor Badamasi Lawal Charanci, hinted that the initiative fulfilled Governor Radda’s campaign promise.

He said 60 farmers from each Local Government Area will benefit in the first phase, with plans for the second phase’s launch next week.

The state ALGON Chairman, Engr. Bello Lawal Yandaki expressed gratitude for Governor Radda’s support and pledged diligent monitoring by council chairmen to ensure the effective utilization of inputs for improved food production and security across state.