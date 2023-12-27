Ghali Na’Abba, former Reps Speaker, is dead

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The 8th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba is dead.

Na’Abba died in Abuja Wednesday morning, after a brief illness.

Ghali Na’Abba, a Kano-born maverick politician succeeded ousted Speaker Salisu Buhari, who was removed as Speaker of House of Representatives in the wake of the Fourth Republic, following his Toronto certificate Scandal exposed by TheNEWS Magazine.

Details of his demise remain sketchy as at the time of filling this report.

Na’Abba was born on September 27, 1958.

He had represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.