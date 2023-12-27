Ghali Na’Abba, former Reps Speaker, is dead

Ghali Na’Abba, former Reps Speaker, is dead

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 8:56 am


Ghali Na'Abba

Ghali Na’Abba

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano
The 8th Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba is dead.
Na’Abba died in Abuja Wednesday morning, after a brief illness.
Ghali Na’Abba, a Kano-born maverick politician succeeded ousted Speaker Salisu Buhari, who was removed as Speaker of House of Representatives in the wake of the Fourth Republic, following his Toronto certificate Scandal exposed by TheNEWS Magazine.
Details of his demise remain sketchy as at the time of filling this report.
Na’Abba was born on September 27, 1958.
He had represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ladi Adebutu , Police Headquarters in Ogun, 33 mins ago

    Ladi Adebutu Visits Police Headquarters in Ogun
    Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2 hours ago

    Aiyedatiwa, why the rush?
    Governor Rotimi Akeredolu 3 hours ago

    Uzodimma, Namadi , Yusuf pay tributes to Akeredolu, Na’Abba
    VP Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Govt. House  5 hours ago

    VP Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Govt. House 
    Former President Ernest Bai Koroma 6 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Coup: Former President Koroma’s House in Makeni Barricaded
    Governor Radda distributing seedlings and fertilizer to one of the beneficiaries 8 hours ago

    Governor Radda empowers 2, 040 farmers in Katsina 
    President Tinubu during his meeting in Lagos with traditional rulers, others 19 hours ago

    Tinubu: Nigeria being re-engineered for the prosperity of all, not an elite minority
    20 hours ago

    Dr. Segun Osoba: The man who declined professorship but saw tomorrow