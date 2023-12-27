Aiyedatiwa’s Inauguration: A Disgraceful Display

Opeyemi Igandan

As someone who is not involved in politics and didn’t support the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, I must express my views. While Akeredolu was known for his candid remarks and efforts to ensure security in the South West, his contributions to the development of Ondo State were lacking. Additionally, the unchecked interference of his family in the governance of the state and his delayed handover of power to his deputy during his evident illness tarnished his political legacy.

However, despite these shortcomings, Akeredolu did his best and has now passed away. In his place comes Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a man who, based on recent public information, has faced political challenges. Unfortunately, during his swearing-in ceremony today, his supporters exhibited a regrettable show of shame. Contrary to Yoruba traditions of respecting the deceased, they transformed the ceremony into a mini-political rally, chanting “2024” in reference to the upcoming governorship elections in 2024. Their behavior was rowdy and disorderly. Despite numerous pleas from the event’s host to maintain decorum, they remained unruly. Regardless of their sentiments towards how Aiyedatiwa was treated, they should have shown respect for the deceased, rather than appearing jubilant about Akeredolu’s demise and their man assuming power.

To exacerbate the situation, Aiyedatiwa failed to intervene and caution his supporters. This failure represents a significant leadership test: the ability to restore order in a chaotic environment.

Looking ahead, it is my sincere hope that Aiyedatiwa, his supporters, the Akeredolu family, and their supporters will collaborate to bring peace to Ondo State. This collaboration should extend to fostering the long-overdue development that the people both desire and deserve. They deserve to breathe fresh air of progress devoid of political strife.