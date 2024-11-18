Ondo Election: Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Oyebanji, Ododo, Okpebholo, Congratulate Aiyedatiwa on Landslide Victory

By Elesho Richard, Jethro Ibileke, Adejoke Monsurat

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship Election and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the party’s candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for his victory in yesterday’s gubernatorial election.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message he personally signed and issued in Akure on Sunday, shortly after Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commended the people of Ondo State for their unflinching support and continued belief in the ruling party, APC.

He said the work of the campaign council was made a lot easier by a good job the late immediate past Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had done, which has been built on by his successor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the people of Ondo State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also expressed his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for providing the right leadership and charting the right direction to follow for Nigeria’s socioeconomic transformation.

He said: “I want to thank the good people of Ondo State for their unflinching support and continued belief in our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC! This belief and support for our party have been demonstrated several times, including the past Governorship elections, the Local Government elections and the Presidential election that ushered in the Renewed Hope team of our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As progressives, you have stood by us through difficult times, and now, the good times are here because you came out in numbers yesterday, defying the hot scorching sun, and waited in the queues for hours to cast your ballot for our candidate, your Governor, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami.

“As always, you roundly rejected those other political parties that represent nothing but retrogression, and you voted for progress. For this, we say thank you.”

Speaking on the collective responsibility and contributions of APC members to the party’s victory, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the results of the governorship election showed that all members of the Campaign Council and other subcommittees worked assiduously to achieve success.

He said: “As the Chairman of the National Campaign Council of our great party, APC, for the Ondo Governorship election, it is humbling for me to see that the task given to us by our party, under the able leadership of His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, to ensure that we came out victorious was executed to the letter, and the results have shown that all members of the Campaign Council and other subcommittees worked assiduously to achieve success.

“But I must state at this juncture that our work was made a lot easier by the good job that His Excellency, the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had done, which has been built on by his successor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the people of Ondo State. As the saying goes, you can’t build something on anything! We only came here to build layers on the structure provided by Governor Aiyedatiwa and his team.

“It should be noted, however, that the winning streak of the APC in past months at various elections is a manifestation of the great strides that our leader, the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is making in his Renewed Hope Agenda of reshaping our economy and putting the country’s socio-political system in the right direction. Our people can see this; the massive support will further boost the party’s energy to continue its economic recovery efforts.

“As the South West Zonal Coordinator, I want to assure you that the All Progressives Congress will not break the party’s winning streak in the South West of Nigeria. After all, our zone is the home of the progressive elements in Nigeria’s political landscape. We will win more states to our fold in due course.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for living up to their commitments.

He said: “I would like to thank our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing us with the right leadership and charting the right direction for us to follow as we work towards the country’s social-economic transformation. To the National Working Committee, NWC, of our party, led by the Chairman, His Excellency Abdullahi Ganduje, my colleague Governors, the various committee leaders and members, volunteers, and election support staff, we say thank you.

“This appreciation will not end without the mention of the local campaign committee led by the Lucky man himself, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo APC chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, party leaders, and all those who played one role or another in ensuring that we came home with the trophy in yesterday’s election. We say thank you all.

“In conclusion, we must appreciate and thank the security services for the good job they did. Yesterday’s election is an example of Nigeria’s Can-Do spirit! The peaceful nature of the poll should now be a pattern in future elections in Nigeria. We must also commend the election umpires, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for living up to their commitments. And to the gentlemen of the press, you have done well.”

Governor Abiodun Rejoices With Aiyedatiwa

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday, described Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s resounding victory during Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State as an affirmation of the people’s will and endorsement of his pro-people agenda.

In his congratulatory message, Prince Abiodun emphasized that Aiyedatiwa’s victory was not only well-deserved but also a testament to the outstanding performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said: “This victory reflects the unwavering support of the people for our party’s vision and dedication.”

The governor highlighted the APC’s focus on an issue-based campaign, which resonated deeply with the electorate.

Prince Abiodun also commended the collective efforts of all individuals and groups who contributed to the electoral success, saying that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the police, and the NSCDC, among others, did a fantastic job in ensuring a free, fair and credible exercise.

He also acknowledged the leadership of the APC at both the national and state levels for their relentless commitment and perseverance, even as he remarked that the ruling party has been waxing stronger under the leadership of the National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Prince Abiodun also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary democratic principles, noting, “Since taking office, President Tinubu has championed a level playing field in our electoral processes, ensuring a fair and transparent environment for all candidates.

“This victory not only signifies a milestone for Aiyedatiwa but also reinforces the APC’s stronghold in Ondo State, paving the way for continued progress and development.”

Gov Okpebholo hails Aiyedatiwa’s victory.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has congratulated Ondo State Governor-Elect, Lucky Ayedatiwa on his victory at Saturday’s election.

Okpebholo in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, also congratulated the people of Ondo for voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate.

He said as neighbours, he will work closely with Governor Aiyedatiwa for the good and prosperity of Edo and Ondo States.

The Governor also prayed to God to grant Aiyedatiwa the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the State for the next four years and bring more developments to his people.

“I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, for emerging victorious in last Saturday’s governorship election.

“His victory is a good omen, and I am certain that we will work closely together to bring peace and development to our dear States as good neighbours.

“I also want to thank the people of Ondo State for voting for Governor Aiyedatiwa. I am certain that he will do well and bring more prosperity to the people of the State and Nigeria in general,” the statement read.

Ododo Congratulates Aiyedatiwa

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in the last Saturday Ondo State Governorship election.

Ododo who served as the deputy chairman of the committee on election management and strategy in the Ondo State Governorship Campaign Council described the victory of Aiyedatiwa and the APC as the result of hard work and strategic planning by the leadership and members of the party who were determined to ensure the party retains power in Ondo state.

The Kogi State Governor who was in Owo where he coordinated election operations in Ondo North Senatorial district expressed optimism that the Aiyedatiwa administration will continue the development trajectory which the APC has been known for in the state over the years.

“We have known Governor Aiyedatiwa. He has been tested and can be trusted to continue the good work of the APC administration in Ondo state.

“We do not doubt that he will build on existing infrastructure, social welfare, and security of lives and property across the state.

“I am confident that he will succeed with this new mandate, which is a further boost to the popularity and acceptance of the APC in Ondo state.” A statement by Ismaila Isah, the governor’s media aid quoted him as saying.

Ododo who commended the people of the state especially the non-indigenous communities for their peaceful conduct before, during and after the election maintained that the support of the people has not gone unnoticed, assuring that they will be duly recognized and rewarded by the government.

He called on the people of Ondo state to support Aiyedatiwa as he is set to begin his full term in office as the governor of the state in February 2025.

Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner of the November 16, 2024, Ondo State Governorship having scored 366, 781 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Agboola Ajayi who pulled 117, 845 votes.

Oyebanj happy about Aiyedatiwa’s victory

Also, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his victory at the Saturday’s governorship election.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16, 2024 election, was declared winner by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) shortly after the conclusion of collation of results on Sunday.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the electoral triumph of Governor Aiyedatiwa as an endorsement of good governance under the APC administration in Ondo State as well as a vote of confidence in the leadership of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Ekiti Governor expressed gratitude to the electorate in Ondo State for keeping their trust in the ruling party, the APC, based on verifiable indices of good governance since the party came to power in the neighbouring state in 2016.

Governor Oyebanji pointed out that the victory recorded by Governor Aiyedatiwa and the APC has put a fresh challenge on the Ondo Governor to do more for the people of the state who defied the odds to give him a fresh mandate.