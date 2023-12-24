DACA Convener, Akintunde Rolls Out Christmas Gifts to Over 5000 Members in Ogun

DACA Convener, Akintunde Rolls Out Christmas Gifts to Over 5000 Members in Ogun

Sunday, December 24, 2023 9:20 am


 

Armstrong 'Tope Akintunde

Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr. Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde who also doubles as convener, Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda (DACA) has distributed various gift items to over 5,000 members of the group . This is part of the efforts to make the Christmas and new year celebrations a memorable one.

Armstrong, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Abeokuta described Christmas as a time to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ who brought great joy and hope of a life more abundant to mankind.

He however said that as we celebrate the birth of Jesus which portends the universal love of God for mankind, Nigerians must imbibe the spirit of love and selflessness all of which are needed to take Nigeria to greater height.

The APC chieftain explained that “Beyond this Christmas season, we must continually show love to one another, we must continually be good to our neighbours, we should always be our brother’s keeper and keeping working for the unity of our dear nation.

“It’s my pleasure to rejoice with all members of Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda in Ogun State and Nigerians, I sincerely have the belief that as we move into year 2024 the prosperity of our dear country shall be renewed with many of our challenges becoming history.

“This conviction is based on the strong commitment of our leaders both Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration and our dear hardworking Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun who are both working diligently to make life more rewarding for the people.

“I must at this juncture laud our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his unrepentant commitment towards leaving the state far better than he met it as well as his giant strides across the state in this second term in office.

“It is incumbent upon us to keep praying for the Governor and rally more support for his government so that he can do more for the residents of the state.

“I wish our members a memorable celebration and pray that Nigeria shall continue to prosper in all fronts”.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ladi Adebutu , Police Headquarters in Ogun, 26 mins ago

    Ladi Adebutu Visits Police Headquarters in Ogun
    Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2 hours ago

    Aiyedatiwa, why the rush?
    Governor Rotimi Akeredolu 3 hours ago

    Uzodimma, Namadi , Yusuf pay tributes to Akeredolu, Na’Abba
    VP Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Govt. House  5 hours ago

    VP Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Govt. House 
    Former President Ernest Bai Koroma 6 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Coup: Former President Koroma’s House in Makeni Barricaded
    Governor Radda distributing seedlings and fertilizer to one of the beneficiaries 7 hours ago

    Governor Radda empowers 2, 040 farmers in Katsina 
    President Tinubu during his meeting in Lagos with traditional rulers, others 19 hours ago

    Tinubu: Nigeria being re-engineered for the prosperity of all, not an elite minority
    20 hours ago

    Dr. Segun Osoba: The man who declined professorship but saw tomorrow