Sierra Leone: Former President Koroma to Report at ACC Today Over Abuse of Power

Thursday, December 21, 2023 12:30 pm


Former President Ernest Koroma,

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

As the interrogations on former President Koroma recommenced yesterday, the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has invited him today, to answer questions relating to the use of his power, as sitting President, to authorise “ sole sourcing”, for the construction of the Sewa Ground Market and the granting of a freehold land to the former Minister of Works in his government, Kemoh Sesay.

The ex president is expected to report to the ACC office at Gloucester Street in central Freetown today.

This development has now added to the ongoing investigations on his link to the botched coup on November 26, 2023.

With the twin investigations ongoing, the former President is now saddled with a heap of cases.

In view of these developments, he was quoted to remark, “I have an open mind and stand ready to support the police investigations to the fullest…. Let the rule of law reign supreme in our democracy”.

The former President who ruled from 2007 to 2018, is being declared “ a suspect” in the ongoing failed coup attempt to overthrow President Bio’s government.

He is currently on 24 -hour surveillance, with his movements restricted, only permissible with “ expressed authorisation” by the IGP William Sellu.

He is only entitled to visitors, limited to three family members and three political associates, who will be let in, but can be restricted out.

Meanwhile, the 25- day curfew had was lifted yesterday, but the business atmosphere remain the same.

