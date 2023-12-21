Phoenix University in Nasarawa State Enters the Fray 

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

All is now set for the commencement of inaugural academic and allied activities at Phoenix University, Agwada in Kokona Local government Area of Nasarawa State in January next year. This was announced by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdullahi Bala while briefing the press on Tuesday at the school premises.

Situated in a serene ambience on a 100hectare land in Agwada off the Keffi-Lafia Expressway, the school’s transformative agenda, the management says, centers on preparing graduates to be not just employers of themselves but of others. The VC said for a start, three faculties running 24 degree programmes. The respective Faculties include; Natural and Applied Science, Computing, Social and Management Science. Some of the disciplines fully accredited for take-off by the regulatory bodies in the country include, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Physics with Electronics, Forensic Science, Agriculture, Agribusiness, Agricultural Economics, Mathematics and Statistics, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Information Systems Information and Communication Technology, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Procurement, Project Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, among others.

Bala, a veteran of university administration and immediate past VC of the Federal University of technology, Minna said “Our university is modelled on the vision of producing graduates that will add value to the Nigerian economy as well as have the knowledge and skills to be global players. To achieve this, the university is built on the foundation of the use of technology to deliver cutting edge education in all spheres. From classroom instruction to practical sessions, the university has installed a strong IT infrastructure that will allow for seamless virtual interaction in the lecturer/student relationship. The infrastructure currently in place will enable us to deliver remote instructional models where time and space is eliminated,” this vision is expressed via the installed robotics, physics, chemistry and biology laboratories and the drive to install wife service in all lecture rooms and university environment. Our reporter noticed that classrooms are fitted with electronic boards to aid teaching and learning on real time.

In addition to dedication to academic work, the authorities say there is a deliberate effort to balance academic work with the general lifestyle of the students. “One of the greatest challenges of university education in Nigeria is the disconnect between knowledge and morals. At Phoenix University, our vision is to be a leading centre of excellence, renowned and respected for the generation, dissemination, application and advancement of knowledge and also committed to moral and character development in the service of humanity,” Bala said.

On qualifications for admission into the Institution which is owned by an indigene of Nasarawa State, he said candidates must “all candidates are expected to meet the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) minimum cut-off mark and possess 5 (five) credit passes in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English, in the SSCE (WAEC, NECO or NABTEB) at not more than two sittings. Candidates who are interested in applying to our university are encouraged to visit our website, https://phoenixuniversity.edu.ng, where they can access the application forms.”

He added that adequate arrangements have been made in terms of intelligence, deployment of technology and physical security to ensure the safety of not just members of the university community but visitors alike.