Fubara yet to withdraw case against Pro-Wike Lawmakers 

Thursday, December 21, 2023 8:46 am


Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The case instituted by Governor Siminalayi Fubara against Martin Amaewhule Lawmakers, loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital at the State High Court of Rivers State sitting at Isiokpo is yet to be withdrewn.

The Court sitting and presided over by Hon. Justice O. Ben-Whyte, yesterday, the 20th day of December, 2023 in Suit No. IHC/230/2023 between Sir Siminalayi Joseph Fubara v. Rivers State House of Assembly and others was informed by the counsel to Rivers State House of Assembly, Chief Ferdinand Orbih, SAN that he had the instruction of his clients to withdraw the matter from court as a result of the development arising from the agreement of the parties in this suit.

Counsel to the Claimant, Fubara ,D. O. Okoro, SAN , however  informed the court that he did not have the instructions of his client (Fubara )to withdraw the matter.

The court directed that the claimant’s counsel should confer with his client with respect to the recent development as submitted by the defence counsel.

The case was adjourned to the 31st day of January, 2024 for Report of Settlement.

 

