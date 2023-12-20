Outgoing Liberian President Weah Reverses Negative Votes at UNGA on Gaza

Abubakar Hashim/ Sierra Leone

Outgoing President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah, yesterday, issued a mandate, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry, to reverse Liberia’s negative vote at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 12, 2023, that rejected Resolution A/ES- 10/L27(Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations: Ceasefire in Gaza).

In a press release, President Weah recalled his antecedents on peaceful resolution of conflicts across the world at different fora, including the UN.

The release further clarified that the “ decision of Liberia’s diplomats to vote against the UNGA resolution, calling for a ceasefire of hostilities in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, did not get the acquiescence of the President, who is the chief architect of the country’s foreign policy”.

The statement went further to state that long before the

vote, President Weah “had made a passionate appeal in a communication, dated November 12, 2023, which was received by Her Excellency, Madam Shlomit Sufa, Ambassador of the State of Israel, accredited to Liberia and resident in Ghana, for onward submission to the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The letter called for restraint and consideration for civilians, who are the real victims of the ongoing crisis and requested for a humanitarian lull in the armed hostilities, to ensure delivery of relief, while allowing for a diplomatic solution.

The statement concluded with a caution that while Liberia “supports the right of the State of Israel to defend and safeguard its territorial sovereignty against Hamas and any other antagonistic force, it has always been concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the war in Gaza, with a plea for the warring parties to agree on ceasefire and allow for the delivery of critically needed aid and services for the sake of humanity and an end to the armed conflict and release of all hostages “.