Logistics for Seamless FG-Subsidised Christmas Travels Concluded – Alake

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 7:43 pm


 

L-R:Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Solid Minerals and Chairman of Inter-Ministerial Committee, Dele Alake, Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali addressing State House Press Corps in Abuja on Presidential Intervention to reduce cost of public transport during the festive season

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development and chairman of the Presidential inter-ministerial committee on subsidised yuletide Inter-state transport, Dr. Dele Alake has assured Nigerians that logistics for the 50% discount on road transport on 22 major routes across the country from 21st December 2023 has been finalised.

It will be recalled that Dr. Alake in the company of Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali; Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga had announced on Wednesday afternoon a Presidential intervention to reduce the cost of inter-state road transport by 50% while commuting on railways will be free from 21st December 2023 to 4th January, 2024.

Addressing the press after a follow up meeting, alongside Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Ojo and his Transportation counterpart, Alake reiterated that all was set for the effective implementation of the initiative which he emphasised is aimed at easing the burden of high cost of transport on Nigerians, this festive season.

In his remarks, Dr. Alkali revealed that the Federal Government is using the structured Luxury Buses Association of Nigeria to operate the discounted fares in the 22 routes, across the country, restating that implementation will commence on Thursday, while the specified routes will be announced, shortly.

On securing mining sites, the Interior Minister said that the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will play a significant role in the new security architecture in the works, stressing that collaboration with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in that regard remains unflinching.

See the routes:

The routes

The routes

 

 

