VP Shettima Pledges More Support for Nigeria’s Creative Industry Under iDICE Programme

* Applauds Boost in Budget Allocation for Ministry



Vice President Kashim Shettima has thrown his weight behind the burgeoning Nigerian creative and entertainment industry, pledging substantial support through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme.

Speaking at a meeting with key industry stakeholders led by the Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa at the Presidential Villa, Shettima hailed the sector as “central to our economic diversification plans.”

He lauded its role in shaping the nation’s image and acknowledged its potential to “blossom and bring back more than what little is given to it.”

The Vice President committed to allocating a “sizable tranche” of funding from the iDICE programme to the creative industry, recognizing its crucial role in nurturing the industry’s entrepreneurial spirit and driving innovation.

“We are here to walk the talk,” declared Shettima, emphasizing the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s commitment to the sector.

“This is the second time we are meeting in the past couple of weeks, emphasizing the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s dedication to fostering a lasting alliance with the creative and entertainment community. We are resolute in positioning this sector at the forefront of our economic diversification efforts.”

Quoting Archimedes, he added, “Give me a place to stand, and with a lever, I will move the whole world.” Shettima affirmed his confidence in President Tinubu’s capability to propel the nation forward economically.

The Vice President disclosed that, “In response to the Minister’s concerns about budget allocation, we secured an increase from N1.1 billion to N9 billion for the ministry. Our actions speak louder than words; we are committed to supporting your growth for the benefit of the Nigerian economy.”

Expressing gratitude to the creative industry for projecting Nigeria positively, Shettima asserted, “We will go to any length to protect, project, promote, and preserve the interests of the Nigerian creative and entertainment industry.”

“On behalf of my principal, we want to profoundly thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your service to the nation and your continued projection of Nigeria in a positive light while leveraging your talents and your massive fan base both offline and on social media.

“I have given you my word and my word is my bond. When it comes to the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) project funding, we will allocate a sizable tranche to the creative industry because that is the industry that can blossom and bring back more than what little is given to it,” the Vice President said.

Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, lauded the Vice President’s engagement, calling it “a testament to his commitment to see the industry grow.”

She outlined plans to build a roadmap for the sector’s flourishing and acknowledged the crucial role of intellectual property (IP) securitization in attracting investment.

“We want to create the conducive environment for you to operate in the way you need to,” stated Musawa, assuring industry players of the government’s efforts to secure necessary IP protections.

The meeting was attended by prominent creative industry players like Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ali Nuhu Mohammed, Ado Isah Gwanja, Mansura Isah and others, who expressed their excitement about the government’s renewed focus on their sector.