Edo guber: Only Prof Osunbor has what it takes to redeem Edo – Group

Thursday, December 14, 2023 2:08 pm


Professor Oserheimen Osunbor

By Jethro Ibileke

A non-governmental organisation, African Green Peace Initiative (AGPI), has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC), to give its gubernatorial ticket for the 2024 elections ticket to ex-governor Oserheimen Osunbor, because he alone has what it takes to redeem the state.

The group made the call on Wednesday while addressing journalists at the secretariat of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council.

In his address, the president of the group, Dr. Uzoya Okuogbosun, warned against any consensus arrangements by the leadership of the APC that could sacrifice competence.

He noted that during the period Osunbor served as governor before he was ousted by the Court, he “Emphasized that administration and governance of any society is for the upliftment of the human race”.

Comparing Osunbor with former governor of the defunct Bendel state, Professor Ambrose Alli, the coordinator stated that the gubernatorial aspirant is God-fearing and self-effacing leader.

This is even as he argued that Osunbor had a visionary leadership style which saw him embark on massive infrastructure development of the state, describing him as the one sent to take Edo to the New age like the sage late Professor Ambrose Alli.

Okuogbosun described the gubernatorial aspirant as “a devout Christian, a God-fearing and self-effacing leader and an embodiment of knowledge in every sphere of life.

He said: “It is going to take a human and visionary personality like Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, to redeem Edo state from the current decay, hopelessness and deadly existence.

“He created a credit system whereby public officers and civil servants were able to access loans for agricultural purposes” adding that, “In his compassionate nature he thought it wise to pay bursary to Edo students in tertiary institutions across the country.

“These Virtues were exemplified by him when as Executive Governor of Edo state for the short period of his administration increased the monthly subvention payable to the State University – Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and other tertiary institutions in the State”.

