UNESCO Inscribes Sango Festival in World Heritage List

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has just inscribed the Sango Oyo Festival in the lists of World Heritage.

The body inscribed it the 2023 Eighteenth Session of the Intergovernmental Committee Convention For The Safeguarding of The Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Reacting to this development, the Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun said this has ranked Oyo State, Nigeria amongst the countries of the World as a Giant in the Tourism Industry, by extension, Cultural Proliferation.

According to him, the next Sango Festival in Oyo Town which holds between in August 2024, will be witnessed by over Two Thousand International Tourists

across 167 Countries of UNESCO.

Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun hinted at UNESCO Recognition of the festival during the last Sango Festival Celebration, August 19th this year is worth celebrating.

Olatubosun expressed optimism at this feat, saying “it is a beacon of expansion in the Economy Sector of the State, as well as unprecedented growth in the hospitality business, with the astronomical influx of Tourists in a space of time”.

The session, chaired by H.E. Mr Mustaq Moorad, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Botswana to UNESCO, is currently ongoing at Kasane, in the Republic of Botswana from Monday 4th to Saturday 9th December 2023.

“The Inscription of Sango Oyo Festival as a global recognition is a testament on the representative list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO”, according to the representative of the Honourable Minister of Arts and Culture and Creative Economy in Nigeria.

He added that the recognition is to further showcase the rich history of Nigeria’s Cultural Diversity and the Significance of the Sango Oyo Festival in preserving and showcasing Nigeria’s Heritage, thus acknowledging the importance of the Cultural Element.

The Sango Oyo Festival embodies the spirit of Unity, tradition, resilience and colour that defines our nation which serves as a beacon binding together as a people with cultural vibrancy on the global scene.

Responding at the Convention, Dr. Paula Gomes, the Cultural Ambassador to The Alaafin of Oyo appreciated the recognition by the Committee for the nomination of the Sango Festival of Oyo, which had been in process for a decade, stressing the significance of Sango to the Throne of Alaafin, the Yoruba Kingdom and the Global Community.

