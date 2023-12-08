Supreme Court ruling: Police in Kano warn NNPP, APC supporters against violence

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Rising from a crucial meeting with heads of all security agencies and leaders of political parties in Kano on Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel gave a stern warming to leaders and supporters of the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), to desist from any act capable of breaching the peace in the state as the Supreme Court prepares to give its verdict on the March 18, 2023, governorship election in the state.

The police boss also urged residents to move about their normal businesses without fear as police and sister-security agencies have mapped out strategies to ensure adequate security of lives and property during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Also in attendance during the meeting were selected Local Government Council chairmen in the state.

All stakeholders, including leaders of NNPP and APC reiterated their commitment to keep the peace for the desired peacedul coexistence in Kano.

However, CP Gumel further stated that: “You are once again welcome to Bompai, the Headquarters of Kano State Police Command as we are keeping to our promises of periodically updating you on the security situation of the State especially as it relates to security and safety of life and property, and to explain further the security preparation ahead of Christmas/New Year festivities and in particular the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Supreme Court Verdict.

“Recall that the police command had adequately attended to a number of plots by some faceless political pressure groups who are hell-bent on fomenting trouble and to stampede on the general security situation of the State from being very peaceful as it is at now.

“However, we must appreciate and commend the leadership of both the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for maintaining their position on standing by the peace accord the third time since they both signed the commitment to ensuring peace and orderliness in all parts of the State.

“Today, Friday 8th December 2023, the heads of the joint security agencies meeting was held at this Police Headquarters where the security situation was reviewed and the security arrangements agreed upon to be put in place for ensuring no breakdown of law and order before, during and after the State Governorship Supreme Court verdict.

” In addition, the meeting addressed some emerging security concerns with the leadership of both the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some selected Local Government Council Chairmen.

“At the end of the meeting, all the stakeholders reiterated their commitment towards sustaining the peace accord signed and to provide that is for every resident of the state to celebrate Christmas/New Year festivities and to stop panicking on the possibility of breaking down of law and order before and after the supreme court verdict on the upcoming Governorship Election Petition.”

According to him: “At this point, 1 must also appreciate all the law-abiding people of Kano State their understanding, prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation.

“By and large, be assured that the joint security agencies in the State will continue to remain committed to providing a safer and more secure environment for everyone in peace and for their businesses to strive. . Going forward, the Police Command during the last week embarked on

“We have paid courtesy visits to the Religious Leaders across the major faiths in the State and urged them to cooperate with all the security officials being part of the community-based policing approach the police command is being implementing and promised to engage in more preaching and promoting the peaceful coexistence and to also prevail on the youths not to allow themselves to be used by anybody for disrupting the peace being enjoyed in the State.”

He said that all the religious leaders also promised to preach and disseminate messages that will help to ensure peace and order in the state, as they are truly the peace bridge builders.

CP Gumel added that, “the position of the joint security agencies in the state was made very clear. It is a priority to all security agencies that we all pay attention to protection of lives and property and in their part endeavor to fish out those faceless groups planning to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the state or advise them to sheath their swords as the combined security agencies have beamed the necessary searchlight on their activities.

“We have also mapped out robust strategies to deal with any plan to bring restiveness in the State. on anyone or group of persons found engaging in activities likely to cause disrupting the peace in the State to stop or will be dealt with in provisions of the law.”

He appreciated the peace-loving people of Kano state for their cooperation, support and understanding, “as the joint security agencies in the state will ever remain committed to the protection of the lives and properties of all residents in the state.

“In furtherance, I call on everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement, person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms; Facebook: Kano State Police Command : Kano State Police Twitter, Instagram: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG) Command, Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.”

(CP Gumel addressing journalists after the meeting with heads of security agencies and leaders of political parties at Kano state Police headquarters, Bompai Friday afternoon)