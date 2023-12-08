“S/Leone Police Performed Professionally During My Interrogation Today”- Former President Koroma

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

For over three hours, former Sierra Leone President Ernest Koroma was grilled by the Criminal Investigations Department , CID, on his link with the botched coup of 26, November, 2023.

Entering the CID compound at 10 am , with a convoy, including his lawyer, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara and top APC officials, the President remarked at the end of today’s interrogation that “ the police did a thorough professional job”.

He was released, to return for further clarification tomorrow.

He is currently back at his private residence at Goderich, in the west end of Freetown, facing the Atlantic Ocean.

“By fully cooperating with the Police investigators today, he has demonstrated he has nothing to hide”, remarked the party’s chairman, Minkailu Mansaray

President Bio had promised the nation at the interfaith service that “ robust investigations will be conducted to weed out the culprits of tbe dastardly act, whatever their status in society “

The curfew still persists from 9pm to 6am, to smoothen the arrests, proceedings and further restore calm and order.